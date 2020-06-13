16 Apartments for rent in Park City, UT with garage

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Avenue
1420 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
1420 Park Avenue Available 07/06/20 Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
332 Woodside Avenue #2
332 Woodside Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1328 sqft
Duplex in Historic Old Town - This unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex sits mountainside and just 2 blocks from Main Street! Recently updated with new paint, carpet, hard flooring, and hardware, this home also receives a ton of natural light

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2000 Prospector Ave #314
2000 Prospector Avenue, Park City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
2000 Prospector Ave #314 Available 07/01/20 Affordable Downtown Park City - Prospector Area Great Views and Steps to Free Shuttle - The New Claim Condo Complex is located in the Prospector Square area of downtown Park City.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2132 sqft
1860 Lucky John Drive Available 07/01/20 Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.
Results within 1 mile of Park City

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.
Results within 5 miles of Park City

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1752 sqft
1352 Fiddich Glen Ln Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bed 3 1/2 Bath Town home just off I-80 - Just 25 minutes to down town SLC, this spacious town home has a 2 car garage, extra storage, master suite, spacious kitchen and large bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 West Village Circle
19 West Village Circle, Midway, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2491 sqft
Midway Home (Application Pending) - Beautiful, unfurnished home in the Valais subdivision of Midway. 4 bedrooms + 1 den, 4 bathrooms, 2 car garage, large bonus room with built in Murphy Bed.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bear Hollow Village
1 Unit Available
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101
5501 Lillehammer Lane, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 Available 08/03/20 Bear Hollow Village-2 Bedroom + Bonus Room-Unfurnished - Bear Hollow Village a PERFECT location for ease of access! It sits just below the Olympic Park area and across the highway from the Redstone

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4805 Meadow Loop Road #61
4805 Meadow Loop Road, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1680 sqft
Silver Springs Townhome with Multiple Decks - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unfurnished townhome in the quiet and pristine neighborhood of Silver Springs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1123 East Beehive Drive
1123 Beehive Dr, Silver Summit, UT
9 Bedrooms
$3,950
3300 sqft
Silver Creek Shared Home - 9 bed, 4 bath, 2 car garage, 3300 Square foot, share space with roomys. Centrally located and great price.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6042 Foxpoint Circle C-1
6042 Fox Pointe Cir, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Foxpoint at Redstone 3 Bedroom/2.
Results within 10 miles of Park City
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
24 Units Available
Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd, Wasatch County, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,239
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1250 sqft
Just minutes from premium outlets, Park City and multiple ski resorts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, storage space and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ area, hot tub, clubhouse rental and fitness room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1971 N Callaway Dr
1971 North Callaway Drive, Heber, UT
6 Bedrooms
$4,350
4907 sqft
Stunning 6 bedroom six bath house for lease in the cove next to the Coyote Trails and floating canals. 8 minutes from Deer Valley. Exceptional views. Beautifully landscaped in front and back yards with an organic garden in the large fenced backyard.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pinebrook
1 Unit Available
7104 Canyon Dr
7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
10000 sqft
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE. 5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Aspen Terrace
115 Aspen Terrace, Summit Park, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2800 sqft
Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
290 Aspen Drive
290 Aspen Drive, Summit Park, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1438 sqft
Perfect home right at the top of the Summit! Just 10 minutes from Salt Lake Valley and 10 minutes from downtown Park City. Recently updated, awesome loft area, high ceilings in master bedroom, gas fireplace, 2 car garage plus carport, ETC.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Park City, UT

Park City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

