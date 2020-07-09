/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:53 AM
18 Apartments for rent in Park City, UT with washer-dryer
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
207 Daly Avenue
207 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Nice Duplex Unit with 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice duplex home nestled in the mountains and steps away from downtown Park City. This home offers a back patio to soak in views and rays. With skylights offering plenty of natural light.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1660 Upper Iron Horse Loop Road #G6
1660 Upper Ironhorse Loop, Park City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Perfectly Located Park City Apartment - This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is located near downtown Park City on a quiet street. The apartment is a top floor unit with great views of the surrounding area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Avenue
1420 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Prospector Ave #314
2000 Prospector Avenue, Park City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Affordable Downtown Park City - Prospector Area Great Views and Steps to Free Shuttle - The New Claim Condo Complex is located in the Prospector Square area of downtown Park City.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.
Results within 5 miles of Park City
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5095 N. Lauralwood Street
5095 Laural Wood Street, Wasatch County, UT
6 Bedrooms
$4,300
2409 sqft
Beautiful Rambler Home with Amazing Views - This 6 bedroom 5 bathroom ranch style house sits above the Provo River with perfect views of Mount Timpanogos.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1771 W. Fox Bay Drive #M-202
1771 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - A/C - Year Lease - Fully furnished 1,028 sq ft condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103
1716 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2025 Canyons Resort Drive #U3
2025 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Redpine Condo - Lovely, updated and furnished Redpine main level unit. Cozy gas fireplace with baseboard heating. Walk downhill to the Cabriolet main lift for the Canyons Village. Short walk to the free bus. Beautiful golf course view.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
13322 N Highmark Ct
13322 North Highmark Court, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
13322 N Highmark Ct Available 08/01/20 Parks Edge-FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom - On the edge of Park City 8-minutes from Main Street, you’ll find the beautiful and new neighborhood, Parks Edge.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4805 Meadow Loop Road #61
4805 Meadow Loop Road, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1680 sqft
Silver Springs Townhome with Multiple Decks - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unfurnished townhome in the quiet and pristine neighborhood of Silver Springs.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1743 W. Fox Bay Drive #K-202
1743 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 2 Underground Parking Spaces and Central Air - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Bear Hollow Village
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101
5501 Lillehammer Lane, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
5501 Lillehammer Lane #4101 Available 08/03/20 Bear Hollow Village-2 Bedroom + Bonus Room-Unfurnished - Bear Hollow Village – a PERFECT location for ease of access! It sits just below the Olympic Park area and across the highway from the Redstone
1 of 33
Last updated May 13 at 11:55am
1 Unit Available
6169 Park Lane South #20
6169 Park Ln S, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1249 sqft
- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, unfurnished condo with high ceilings, new paint, gas fireplace, granite countertops, spacious outdoor patio, washer/dryer, storage closet, and covered parking for one car. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
7085 N 2200 W
7085 North 2200 West, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
865 sqft
Enjoy the bright natural light and vaulted ceiling of this top floor Powderwood condo which has 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom. Assigned carport guarantees covered parking year-round. Mountain views from your covered deck with a serene living space.
Results within 10 miles of Park City
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
31 Units Available
Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd, Wasatch County, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,155
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1250 sqft
Just minutes from premium outlets, Park City and multiple ski resorts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, storage space and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ area, hot tub, clubhouse rental and fitness room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1128 S 820 E #7203
1128 S 820 E, Heber, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Heber Condo -$1800 - Brand new home at the Village on 12th. LVP flooring, dog friendly home ready to move into. Washer/Dryer are included.
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook
7104 Canyon Dr
7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
10000 sqft
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE. 5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision.