/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Park City, UT
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 Paddington Drive
2011 Paddington Drive, Park City, UT
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
6000 sqft
Furnished Home in Chatham Hills with Gourmet Kitchen - Spacious and luxurious 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom furnished home in Chatham Hills! This home has two master bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, abundant natural light, a formal dining room, 3
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2132 sqft
Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Avenue
1420 Park Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1300 sqft
Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.
Results within 1 mile of Park City
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3703 Blackstone Drive - 201
3703 Blackstone Dr, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1160 sqft
Corner unit located along the golf course with views of the fairway and ski run. This unit will be the first to rent on this floor.
Results within 5 miles of Park City
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5095 N. Lauralwood Street
5095 Laural Wood Street, Wasatch County, UT
6 Bedrooms
$4,300
2409 sqft
Beautiful Rambler Home with Amazing Views - This 6 bedroom 5 bathroom ranch style house sits above the Provo River with perfect views of Mount Timpanogos.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10347 N Sightline Cr
10347 Sightline Circle, Hideout, UT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3400 sqft
Hideout Dream. 4 bedroom home just outside Park city - Amazing 4 bedroom home in Hideout, UT. Just minutes to Park City. Enjoy the views that others pay millions for. 4 bed, 3 1/2 baths, 3100 Sqft.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Fox Bay Drive #H-103
1716 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1028 sqft
Fully Furnished Condo in Fox Bay - 1 Year Lease - 2 Underground Parking Spaces - Fully furnished condo in Fox Bay which is located near the Jordanelle Reservoir about 7 miles from Park City and 7 miles from Heber.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1353 Fiddich Glen
1353 Fiddich Glen Ln, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1752 sqft
3 bed 3 1/2 bath Town Home in Park City, just minutes to Salt Lake - Beautiful Park City is just minutes to Salt Lake. You are minutes to Main Street, shopping, schools and all the panache of Park City. Call for your personal tour.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
7085 N 2200 W
7085 North 2200 West, Snyderville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
865 sqft
Enjoy the bright natural light and vaulted ceiling of this top floor Powderwood condo which has 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom. Assigned carport guarantees covered parking year-round. Mountain views from your covered deck with a serene living space.
Results within 10 miles of Park City
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
31 Units Available
Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd, Wasatch County, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,155
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1250 sqft
Just minutes from premium outlets, Park City and multiple ski resorts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, storage space and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ area, hot tub, clubhouse rental and fitness room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
188 West 1000 South
188 W 1000 S, Heber, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1356 sqft
Please visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for the rental. This condo has a beautiful open floor plan with 11-foot ceilings. This one of a kind apartment unit is located in beautiful Heber Valley.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Aspen Terrace
115 Aspen Terrace, Summit Park, UT
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2800 sqft
Beautiful Summit Park Home with Great Views - This Summit Park home is located 20 minutes from Salt Lake and 20 minutes from downtown Park City.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 S 820 E #7203
1128 S 820 E, Heber, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Heber Condo -$1800 - Brand new home at the Village on 12th. LVP flooring, dog friendly home ready to move into. Washer/Dryer are included.
1 of 62
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinebrook
7104 Canyon Dr
7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
10000 sqft
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE. 5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision.