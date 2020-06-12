/
furnished apartments
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Park City, UT
2000 Prospector Ave #314
2000 Prospector Avenue, Park City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
2000 Prospector Ave #314 Available 07/01/20 Affordable Downtown Park City - Prospector Area Great Views and Steps to Free Shuttle - The New Claim Condo Complex is located in the Prospector Square area of downtown Park City.
1860 Lucky John Drive
1860 Lucky John Drive, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2132 sqft
1860 Lucky John Drive Available 07/01/20 Classic Park Meadows Home - Beautiful Park Meadows home, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 car attached garage. Perfectly located directly on the bus route, right behind Park City High School & TMMS.
1940 Prospector Avenue #131
1940 Prospector Avenue, Park City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
250 sqft
Perfectly Located Furnished Park City Studio In Prospector - This fully furnished studio apartment in the Carriage House building of Prospector is located walking distance to Park City's Main Street.
2235 Sidewinder Drive #424
2235 Sidewinder Drive, Park City, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Downtown! Gorgeous Top Floor Furnished Studio-Fireplace/Hot Tub/Pool Prospector Condos Studio - If you're looking for a downtown Park City place at an affordable monthly rate, look no further! This spacious studio condo is just a few minutes to
1150 Empire Avenue #42
1150 Empire Avenue, Park City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
870 sqft
Perfectly Located Old Town Park City Condo - This Old Town Park City Condo is a 5 minute walk from Park City Mountain Resort and a 5 minute walk from Main Street. The condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a great kitchen and spacious living area.
Results within 5 miles of Park City
2025 Canyons Resort Drive #Q1
2025 Navajo Trail, Snyderville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Red Pine One Bedroom - Sweet, Red Pine one bedroom, furnished, main level unit. Cozy gas fireplace with baseboard heating. Walk downhill to the Cabriolet main lift for the Canyons Village. Short walk to the free bus. Beautiful golf course view.
1820 W. Fox Bay #A-102
1820 West Fox Bay Drive, Wasatch County, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully Furnished Fox Bay Condo - Fully furnished, ready to move into. Has access to the pool, exercise facility, clubhouse, tennis, basketball court, and parking. Includes 2 car underground parking. Call today for showing.
6042 Foxpoint Circle C-1
6042 Fox Pointe Cir, Snyderville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Foxpoint at Redstone 3 Bedroom/2.
11128 Burnt Flat Road
11128 E Burnt Flat Rd, Salt Lake County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom in Big Cottonwood Canyon - ***Location, Location, Location*** This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath cabin home is the outdoor adventurer's dream. Sitting in the heart of Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Results within 10 miles of Park City
Pinebrook
7104 Canyon Dr
7104 Canyon Drive, Summit Park, UT
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$5,000
10000 sqft
You are looking at the Caste de Lapis Glacies, or CASTLE OF STONE AND ICE. 5k Sq ft 4bed, 3.5 baths of upstairs of 10,000 sq ft castle. + 2000 Sq ft deck. 7500 ft elevation. Highest and largest house in prestigious Pinebrook, Park City subdivision.
1971 N Callaway Dr
1971 North Callaway Drive, Heber, UT
6 Bedrooms
$4,350
4907 sqft
Stunning 6 bedroom six bath house for lease in the cove next to the Coyote Trails and floating canals. 8 minutes from Deer Valley. Exceptional views. Beautifully landscaped in front and back yards with an organic garden in the large fenced backyard.
