Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1420 Park Avenue

1420 Park Avenue · (435) 649-4994 ext. 419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1420 Park Avenue, Park City, UT 84060

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1420 Park Avenue · Avail. Jul 6

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
1420 Park Avenue Available 07/06/20 Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer. Enjoy outdoor living with a shaded and fully fenced backyard complete with landscaping and a hot tub. The piano in the photos is not included. A well-behaved pet is negotiable with owner approval and a $500 pet deposit. No smoking. First and last month's rent as well as a $2,000 security deposit required prior to moving in. 12-month+ lease only.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, phone, internet, satellite or cable TV, water, and sewer payments. Residents are also responsible for maintaining the water softener salt level, water filters, the hot tub chemicals, cleaning, filters, and water levels, removing snow in the winter, and maintaining the lawn/yard.

Home to some of Park Citys most iconic homes and landmarks, Historic Old Town remains the vibrant center of Park City, with world-class restaurants, nightclubs, boutiques, galleries, and museums. Many of turn-of-the-century buildings and miners shacks have been transformed into single-family homes and commercial properties and are interspersed with townhomes, condominiums and hotel accommodations, all of which fall within the Park City Historic District. Conveniently located near public transportation, you can easily make your way to the Town Lift and be on the slopes of Park City Mountain Resort skiing, mountain biking or hiking within minutes. Or, slow down a bit and pay a visit to the Public Library, pick up a book and settle down in City Park. Enjoy seasonal festivals such as the Sundance Film Festival, Park Silly Sunday Market and a number of outdoor music festivals just blocks from your front door.

DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.

(RLNE4945086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Park Avenue have any available units?
1420 Park Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1420 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1420 Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Park Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1420 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1420 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1420 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
