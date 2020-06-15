Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub internet access

1420 Park Avenue Available 07/06/20 Home in Old Town with Yard - Great single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on Park Ave! Complete with wood floors, a fireplace, a 1-car garage, and washer/dryer. Enjoy outdoor living with a shaded and fully fenced backyard complete with landscaping and a hot tub. The piano in the photos is not included. A well-behaved pet is negotiable with owner approval and a $500 pet deposit. No smoking. First and last month's rent as well as a $2,000 security deposit required prior to moving in. 12-month+ lease only.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, phone, internet, satellite or cable TV, water, and sewer payments. Residents are also responsible for maintaining the water softener salt level, water filters, the hot tub chemicals, cleaning, filters, and water levels, removing snow in the winter, and maintaining the lawn/yard.



Home to some of Park Citys most iconic homes and landmarks, Historic Old Town remains the vibrant center of Park City, with world-class restaurants, nightclubs, boutiques, galleries, and museums. Many of turn-of-the-century buildings and miners shacks have been transformed into single-family homes and commercial properties and are interspersed with townhomes, condominiums and hotel accommodations, all of which fall within the Park City Historic District. Conveniently located near public transportation, you can easily make your way to the Town Lift and be on the slopes of Park City Mountain Resort skiing, mountain biking or hiking within minutes. Or, slow down a bit and pay a visit to the Public Library, pick up a book and settle down in City Park. Enjoy seasonal festivals such as the Sundance Film Festival, Park Silly Sunday Market and a number of outdoor music festivals just blocks from your front door.



DISCLAIMER: Please visit www.utah-rents.com to verify the information found in this listing. Listings found on third-party websites may be unreliable.



(RLNE4945086)