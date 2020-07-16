952 W 965 N #201

Amenities
Beautiful Condo in the Italian Villages (Orem UT) - This is an incredible place for a condo! The community is fantastic and the condo is much bigger than most when they think "condo". This home features a spacious living room area and kitchen combo, complete with a place just for the dining table! The condo is a 3 bed 2 bath, with one of those bedrooms being the master bedroom, complete with a walk in closet and a personal bathroom. There is a washer/dryer and utility room which is great to keep separate from the rest of the place. The amenities that come with the condo is a clubhouse, a pool, and cable tv and internet from comcast!
This place is a great deal and an even better place to live! Call us to setup a time to come see it!
Owner pays HOA, water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays electric and gas which will be billed to tenant portal account monthly.
50$ Application fee, 150$ Tenant Lease fee if selected and a contract is signed.
NO smoking, NO pets.
(RLNE5881169)