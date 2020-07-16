All apartments in Orem
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

952 W 965 N #201

952 W 965 N · (801) 341-0909
Location

952 W 965 N, Orem, UT 84097
Sharon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 952 W 965 N #201 · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
Beautiful Condo in the Italian Villages (Orem UT) - This is an incredible place for a condo! The community is fantastic and the condo is much bigger than most when they think "condo". This home features a spacious living room area and kitchen combo, complete with a place just for the dining table! The condo is a 3 bed 2 bath, with one of those bedrooms being the master bedroom, complete with a walk in closet and a personal bathroom. There is a washer/dryer and utility room which is great to keep separate from the rest of the place. The amenities that come with the condo is a clubhouse, a pool, and cable tv and internet from comcast!

This place is a great deal and an even better place to live! Call us to setup a time to come see it!

Owner pays HOA, water, sewer, and garbage. Tenant pays electric and gas which will be billed to tenant portal account monthly.

50$ Application fee, 150$ Tenant Lease fee if selected and a contract is signed.
NO smoking, NO pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 W 965 N #201 have any available units?
952 W 965 N #201 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 952 W 965 N #201 have?
Some of 952 W 965 N #201's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 W 965 N #201 currently offering any rent specials?
952 W 965 N #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 W 965 N #201 pet-friendly?
No, 952 W 965 N #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orem.
Does 952 W 965 N #201 offer parking?
No, 952 W 965 N #201 does not offer parking.
Does 952 W 965 N #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 952 W 965 N #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 W 965 N #201 have a pool?
Yes, 952 W 965 N #201 has a pool.
Does 952 W 965 N #201 have accessible units?
No, 952 W 965 N #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 952 W 965 N #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 W 965 N #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952 W 965 N #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 952 W 965 N #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
