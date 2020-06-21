All apartments in Ogden
Find more places like 824 Canyon Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ogden, UT
/
824 Canyon Rd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

824 Canyon Rd.

824 Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ogden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

824 Canyon Road, Ogden, UT 84404
Canyon Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with huge backyard in Ogden - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a HUGE backyard. Amazing location as it's located within a minute walk from Lorin Farr Park, and a 3 minute walk away from the Ogden River Parkway Trail for easy access to multiple trail systems. Please contact Wheeler & Associates at 801-394-9493 for more information regarding this property, or online at www.wheelermanagement.com.

Thank you for your interest in using Wheeler & Associates for your next home.

(RLNE5831615)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Canyon Rd. have any available units?
824 Canyon Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ogden, UT.
How much is rent in Ogden, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ogden Rent Report.
Is 824 Canyon Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
824 Canyon Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Canyon Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 824 Canyon Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ogden.
Does 824 Canyon Rd. offer parking?
No, 824 Canyon Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 824 Canyon Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Canyon Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Canyon Rd. have a pool?
No, 824 Canyon Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 824 Canyon Rd. have accessible units?
No, 824 Canyon Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Canyon Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Canyon Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Canyon Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Canyon Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr
Ogden, UT 84401
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St
Ogden, UT 84401

Similar Pages

Ogden 1 BedroomsOgden 2 Bedrooms
Ogden Apartments with BalconyOgden Apartments with Gym
Ogden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Tooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTPleasant View, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Weber State UniversitySalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Mountainland Technical College