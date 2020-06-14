Apartment List
UT
ogden
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM

15 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ogden, UT

Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
Taylor
9 Units Available
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$895
691 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Jefferson
6 Units Available
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$990
691 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:21pm
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
567 E 27th St.
567 27th Street, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$675
725 sqft
This is a large basement unit with plenty of natural light, tall ceilings, updated paint and carpet, walk in closets and much more! Large back yard and storage shed are included.

1 of 12

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
East Central Ogden
1 Unit Available
511 E 20th St
511 20th St, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
683 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! Top of the line Home and Kitchen Appliances included! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator,
Results within 1 mile of Ogden
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
11 Units Available
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$973
740 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
15 Units Available
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
719 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Ogden
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$920
772 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,100
794 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Results within 10 miles of Ogden
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Point
35 Units Available
The Pointe at West Point
101 North 2000 West, West Point, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
818 sqft
The Pointe is a brand-new apartment community crafted to accommodate the concept of delightful West Point living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$959
830 sqft
Your search for the perfect apartment home has come to an end! Welcome to Hidden Cove Apartments where you can enjoy luxury, affordability and location. Hidden Cove is surrounded by all the possibilities youve dreamed of.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
768 sqft
Luxurious touches in apartments include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Playground, pool, and round-the-clock gym on site. Less than half a mile to Vae View Park. Easy access to I-15 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,030
690 sqft
Welcome to Legacy Cottages of Layton, an active 55+ Senior Living Community! Where every apartment home has been thoughtfully designed to embrace a carefree, enjoyable lifestyle for those 55 years and better.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$987
748 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in a well-maintained community with covered parking and fitness room. Furnished apartments come with bathtubs, air conditioning and fireplaces. Clubhouse, hot tub and package receiving services. Near James E. Woodward Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
1 Unit Available
569 E Rosewood Way - 1
569 Rosewood Way, Layton, UT
1 Bedroom
$875
900 sqft
Newer, large 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Style Apartment Located on the border of Kaysville & Layton, New Paint, East of the freeway, close to I-15. Clean, quiet residential neighborhood. Approximately 900 sq. feet. Ground Floor unit.

June 2020 Ogden Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ogden Rent Report. Ogden rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ogden rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Ogden Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ogden Rent Report. Ogden rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ogden rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Ogden rent trends were flat over the past month

Ogden rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ogden stand at $698 for a one-bedroom apartment and $895 for a two-bedroom. Ogden's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Ogden rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Ogden, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Ogden is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ogden's median two-bedroom rent of $895 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Ogden.
    • While Ogden's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ogden than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Ogden.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

