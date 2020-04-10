1078 N Kettering Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Beautiful North Salt Lake Single Family Home! - You have to come see it to believe it! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has it all. Amazing location that is close to schools and parks, this neighborhood has easy access to freeways and Redwood Road while still maintaining the quiet small town feel. Fenced in backyard with garden boxes and extra storage will make you feel right at home instantly. With hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a spacious loft this beautiful home is not one to pass up. There is a clubhouse included with the community with a large pool and fitness center which can be seen from the unit. To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.



PET RULE: **No Pets** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application

* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$1650 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



(RLNE2067008)