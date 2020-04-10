All apartments in North Salt Lake
Find more places like 1078 N Kettering Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Salt Lake, UT
/
1078 N Kettering Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1078 N Kettering Dr

1078 Kettering Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Salt Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1078 Kettering Dr, North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful North Salt Lake Single Family Home! - You have to come see it to believe it! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has it all. Amazing location that is close to schools and parks, this neighborhood has easy access to freeways and Redwood Road while still maintaining the quiet small town feel. Fenced in backyard with garden boxes and extra storage will make you feel right at home instantly. With hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a spacious loft this beautiful home is not one to pass up. There is a clubhouse included with the community with a large pool and fitness center which can be seen from the unit. To schedule a showing please call us at 801-980-2009 or visit our website rentfromboardwalk.com to see more information and a virtual tour on this home. If this home does not suit your needs please check out the other fantastic properties we have listed on our website.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (801) 980-2009 If this home is occupied we will coordinate showing times with the current tenants.

PET RULE: **No Pets** We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://boardwalkpm.petscreening.com

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 month preferred

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: Applications are found on our website www.RentFromBoardwalk.com Save time by reviewing our rental criteria at www.bwprentals.com/qualify

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

Each tenant 18 and older must fill out a separate application
* $40 for online applications/ $50 for applications filled out in the office

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$1650 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE2067008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 N Kettering Dr have any available units?
1078 N Kettering Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Salt Lake, UT.
What amenities does 1078 N Kettering Dr have?
Some of 1078 N Kettering Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1078 N Kettering Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1078 N Kettering Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 N Kettering Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1078 N Kettering Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Salt Lake.
Does 1078 N Kettering Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1078 N Kettering Dr does offer parking.
Does 1078 N Kettering Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1078 N Kettering Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 N Kettering Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1078 N Kettering Dr has a pool.
Does 1078 N Kettering Dr have accessible units?
No, 1078 N Kettering Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 N Kettering Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1078 N Kettering Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 N Kettering Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1078 N Kettering Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coventry Town Homes
2323 S 800 W
North Salt Lake, UT 84054
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr
North Salt Lake, UT 84054
The Pointe
55 W Center St
North Salt Lake, UT 84054
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr
North Salt Lake, UT 84054
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89
North Salt Lake, UT 84054

Similar Pages

North Salt Lake 1 BedroomsNorth Salt Lake 2 Bedrooms
North Salt Lake Apartments with ParkingNorth Salt Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
North Salt Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Tooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTPleasant View, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College