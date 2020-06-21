All apartments in Murray
777 E. Arrowhead Ln
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

777 E. Arrowhead Ln

777 East Arrowhead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

777 East Arrowhead Lane, Murray, UT 84107
Murray Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Stunning Home in Excellent Location! - 777 E. Arrowhead Ln, Murray UT 84107

$2,150 /Month,

5 Bedrooms,
3 Bathrooms,
2289 Square Feet (Finished),

2 Car Garage + Driveway for additional parking,
Fully Enclosed Yard,
Landscaping (Provided) - Paid For By Landlord,

Large Living Room,
Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Fridge (WILL BE ADDED THIS WEEK), and Stove all included,
Washer & Dryer hookups,

Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage,
Plenty of cabinet & closet space throughout,
Spacious finished basement,
Amazing Mountain Views!

Central Air,
Furnace Heating,

Great access to I-215, as well as plenty of restaurants nearby,

Tenants are responsible for All Utilities,

12 Month Lease Term w/ option to renew,

Rent $2,150.00
Security Deposit $2,000 with $1,700 Refundable,
$45 Application fee per applicant,
Credit/Criminal Checks,

Available June 1, 2020,

TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488

*This home is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.

(RLNE5817794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 E. Arrowhead Ln have any available units?
777 E. Arrowhead Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murray, UT.
What amenities does 777 E. Arrowhead Ln have?
Some of 777 E. Arrowhead Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 E. Arrowhead Ln currently offering any rent specials?
777 E. Arrowhead Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 E. Arrowhead Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 E. Arrowhead Ln is pet friendly.
Does 777 E. Arrowhead Ln offer parking?
Yes, 777 E. Arrowhead Ln does offer parking.
Does 777 E. Arrowhead Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 777 E. Arrowhead Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 E. Arrowhead Ln have a pool?
No, 777 E. Arrowhead Ln does not have a pool.
Does 777 E. Arrowhead Ln have accessible units?
No, 777 E. Arrowhead Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 777 E. Arrowhead Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 777 E. Arrowhead Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 777 E. Arrowhead Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 777 E. Arrowhead Ln has units with air conditioning.
