Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Stunning Home in Excellent Location! - 777 E. Arrowhead Ln, Murray UT 84107



$2,150 /Month,



5 Bedrooms,

3 Bathrooms,

2289 Square Feet (Finished),



2 Car Garage + Driveway for additional parking,

Fully Enclosed Yard,

Landscaping (Provided) - Paid For By Landlord,



Large Living Room,

Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Fridge (WILL BE ADDED THIS WEEK), and Stove all included,

Washer & Dryer hookups,



Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage,

Plenty of cabinet & closet space throughout,

Spacious finished basement,

Amazing Mountain Views!



Central Air,

Furnace Heating,



Great access to I-215, as well as plenty of restaurants nearby,



Tenants are responsible for All Utilities,



12 Month Lease Term w/ option to renew,



Rent $2,150.00

Security Deposit $2,000 with $1,700 Refundable,

$45 Application fee per applicant,

Credit/Criminal Checks,



Available June 1, 2020,



TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488



*This home is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments. ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.



(RLNE5817794)