2037 E Lee Way Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets

2 Bd 1.5 Bath Duplex in Milcreek - 2 Level Duplex with 1 Car Garage in Milcreek. Great Location Near Shopping and Free Way.



Main Level: Living Room with Coat Closet and Entrance to 1 Car Garage. Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space. Dining Area. !/2 Bath with Washer/Dryer Hook-ups.



Upper Level: 2 Bedrooms, One with Walk-In Closet. 1 Full Bath.



Private Back Yard has Patio, Great for Entertaining. Yard Care Included.



Rent $1395 with Incentive. Security Deposit $1395. NO PETS OR SMOKERS. Tenant Pays All Utilities.



FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.



*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.



M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070

Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED



