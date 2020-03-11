All apartments in Millcreek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2037 E Lee Way Cir

2037 Lee Way Circle · (801) 897-2265
Location

2037 Lee Way Circle, Millcreek, UT 84109
Canyon Rim

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2037 E Lee Way Cir · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bd 1.5 Bath Duplex in Milcreek - 2 Level Duplex with 1 Car Garage in Milcreek. Great Location Near Shopping and Free Way.

Main Level: Living Room with Coat Closet and Entrance to 1 Car Garage. Kitchen has Lots of Cabinet Space. Dining Area. !/2 Bath with Washer/Dryer Hook-ups.

Upper Level: 2 Bedrooms, One with Walk-In Closet. 1 Full Bath.

Private Back Yard has Patio, Great for Entertaining. Yard Care Included.

Rent $1395 with Incentive. Security Deposit $1395. NO PETS OR SMOKERS. Tenant Pays All Utilities.

FOR SHOWINGS CALL BRAD 801-837-3732 OR MARIE 801-520-1653 OR VISIT US AT MMPROPERTIESSLC.COM TO APPLY ONLINE.

*ANY AND ALL QUESTIONS REGARDING THE APPLICATION QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MADE THROUGH OUR OFFICE. THE QUALIFICATION PROCESS INVOLVES MANY ASPECTS. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE PRIOR TO APPLYING.

M&M Properties SLC 9205 S State St, Sandy, UT 84070
Ofc 801-897-2265 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm Sat-Sun CLOSED

(RLNE5835034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 E Lee Way Cir have any available units?
2037 E Lee Way Cir has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2037 E Lee Way Cir have?
Some of 2037 E Lee Way Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 E Lee Way Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2037 E Lee Way Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 E Lee Way Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2037 E Lee Way Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Millcreek.
Does 2037 E Lee Way Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2037 E Lee Way Cir does offer parking.
Does 2037 E Lee Way Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 E Lee Way Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 E Lee Way Cir have a pool?
No, 2037 E Lee Way Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2037 E Lee Way Cir have accessible units?
No, 2037 E Lee Way Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 E Lee Way Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 E Lee Way Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2037 E Lee Way Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2037 E Lee Way Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
