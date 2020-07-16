All apartments in Midvale
Find more places like 857 W Chiva Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midvale, UT
/
857 W Chiva Ct.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

857 W Chiva Ct.

857 West Chiva Court · (801) 363-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Midvale
See all
Midvale Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

857 West Chiva Court, Midvale, UT 84047
Midvale Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 857 W Chiva Ct. · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Midvale Town Home 3 Bed 2.5 Baths - Must see townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, built in 2015, approx 1500 sq ft. The home has a large 2 car garage and is in a great location just off West Center St in Midvale 7200 South. With easy access to I-15. Close to shopping centers and grocery stores as Winco, and close to large companies such as overstock, Savage and others, recreation centers are close as well as the Jordan Park Way trail.

When you walk into the home you will find beautiful hardwood floors and an open concept floor plan. The kitchen is modern with clean lights and great lighting, appliances in the kitchen include stainless steel dishwasher, fridge, stove/oven, microwave recessed lighting allows the room to be bright and clean. There are ceiling fans in the living room and a built-in stereo sound in the ceiling. A half bath is located at the base of the stairs before you go up to the second floor.

On the second floor, the three bedrooms in a wide hallway, with the laundry room in "common" area (tenant supplied washer and dryer, electric dryer hookups only) You will also see French style doors that go into one of the three bedrooms. Follow the hallway around and you will find the shared upstairs bathroom for the two bedrooms in the hallway. Just to the right of this bathroom is the second bedroom, both bedrooms are close to each other and are opposite of the master bedroom.

The master bedroom is located to the left at the top of the stairs and is located over the garage. The master features tall vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan, that has lots of natural light from the double windows, and features its own master onsite, with a walk-in closet.

The garage is large big enough for 2 vehicles and there is extra space for storage located under the stairwell that leads to the second floor, great for boxes, decorations whatever.

**TENANT TO PAY GAS AND ELECTRIC**
**$70.00 flat fee for W/S/T**
**High-Speed Internet is free**

Rent- $1750
Deposit- $2000.00 ($250 of the Deposit is a non-refundable lease initiation fee)

No Smoking
No Pets

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS PROPERTY OR TO APPLY GO TO: https://showmojo.com/l/23ac20d059

QUESTIONS CALL 801-363-7368 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.rpmwasatch.com/houses-rent

Tenant will be required to pay $15.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2599885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 W Chiva Ct. have any available units?
857 W Chiva Ct. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 W Chiva Ct. have?
Some of 857 W Chiva Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 W Chiva Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
857 W Chiva Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 W Chiva Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 857 W Chiva Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midvale.
Does 857 W Chiva Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 857 W Chiva Ct. offers parking.
Does 857 W Chiva Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 857 W Chiva Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 W Chiva Ct. have a pool?
No, 857 W Chiva Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 857 W Chiva Ct. have accessible units?
No, 857 W Chiva Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 857 W Chiva Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 W Chiva Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 857 W Chiva Ct.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way
Midvale, UT 84047
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave
Midvale, UT 84047
Candlestick Lane
80 E 7800 S
Midvale, UT 84047
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct
Midvale, UT 84047
Wasatch Club
6960 S State St
Midvale, UT 84047
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr
Midvale, UT 84047
Brighton Place
135 W Plum Tree Ln
Midvale, UT 84047

Similar Pages

Midvale 1 BedroomsMidvale 2 Bedrooms
Midvale Apartments with BalconiesMidvale Pet Friendly Places
Midvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UT
Taylorsville, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Midvale Park
South Union Fort

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity