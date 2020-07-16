857 W Chiva Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Midvale Town Home 3 Bed 2.5 Baths - Must see townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, built in 2015, approx 1500 sq ft. The home has a large 2 car garage and is in a great location just off West Center St in Midvale 7200 South. With easy access to I-15. Close to shopping centers and grocery stores as Winco, and close to large companies such as overstock, Savage and others, recreation centers are close as well as the Jordan Park Way trail.



When you walk into the home you will find beautiful hardwood floors and an open concept floor plan. The kitchen is modern with clean lights and great lighting, appliances in the kitchen include stainless steel dishwasher, fridge, stove/oven, microwave recessed lighting allows the room to be bright and clean. There are ceiling fans in the living room and a built-in stereo sound in the ceiling. A half bath is located at the base of the stairs before you go up to the second floor.



On the second floor, the three bedrooms in a wide hallway, with the laundry room in "common" area (tenant supplied washer and dryer, electric dryer hookups only) You will also see French style doors that go into one of the three bedrooms. Follow the hallway around and you will find the shared upstairs bathroom for the two bedrooms in the hallway. Just to the right of this bathroom is the second bedroom, both bedrooms are close to each other and are opposite of the master bedroom.



The master bedroom is located to the left at the top of the stairs and is located over the garage. The master features tall vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan, that has lots of natural light from the double windows, and features its own master onsite, with a walk-in closet.



The garage is large big enough for 2 vehicles and there is extra space for storage located under the stairwell that leads to the second floor, great for boxes, decorations whatever.



**TENANT TO PAY GAS AND ELECTRIC**

**$70.00 flat fee for W/S/T**

**High-Speed Internet is free**



Rent- $1750

Deposit- $2000.00 ($250 of the Deposit is a non-refundable lease initiation fee)



No Smoking

No Pets



TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE THIS PROPERTY OR TO APPLY GO TO: https://showmojo.com/l/23ac20d059



QUESTIONS CALL 801-363-7368 OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.rpmwasatch.com/houses-rent



Tenant will be required to pay $15.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



