Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:34 AM

842 W Shelton Way

842 W Shelton Way ·
Location

842 W Shelton Way, Midvale, UT 84047
Central Midvale

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic and spacious 4 bed, 2 1/2 Townhome in Midvale! Only a few minutes from I-15. Located centrally in the Salt Lake valley and just a short drive to the canyons for many outdoor activities all year long and very close malls, shopping and hospitals.

This townhome features a large Master suite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. A 2 car garage and a large deck. This townhome is also in a great HOA community with many amenities. This newer towwnhome is a true must see!

Tenant to pay all utilities. $13 property services fee and $5 utility billing fee to be paid in addition to monthly rent. Pet friendly, for small pets, with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. 1 animal max, breed restrictions apply.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available 7/14/20! Visit our website www.HomeRiver.com to schedule a tour.

Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application.
Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 W Shelton Way have any available units?
842 W Shelton Way has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 W Shelton Way have?
Some of 842 W Shelton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 W Shelton Way currently offering any rent specials?
842 W Shelton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 W Shelton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 W Shelton Way is pet friendly.
Does 842 W Shelton Way offer parking?
Yes, 842 W Shelton Way does offer parking.
Does 842 W Shelton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 842 W Shelton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 W Shelton Way have a pool?
No, 842 W Shelton Way does not have a pool.
Does 842 W Shelton Way have accessible units?
No, 842 W Shelton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 842 W Shelton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 W Shelton Way has units with dishwashers.
