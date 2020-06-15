842 W Shelton Way ·

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic and spacious 4 bed, 2 1/2 Townhome in Midvale! Only a few minutes from I-15. Located centrally in the Salt Lake valley and just a short drive to the canyons for many outdoor activities all year long and very close malls, shopping and hospitals.



This townhome features a large Master suite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. A 2 car garage and a large deck. This townhome is also in a great HOA community with many amenities. This newer towwnhome is a true must see!



Tenant to pay all utilities. $13 property services fee and $5 utility billing fee to be paid in addition to monthly rent. Pet friendly, for small pets, with additional deposit, one time $25 pet documentation fee and $25 per month pet inspection fee. 1 animal max, breed restrictions apply.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Available 7/14/20! Visit our website www.HomeRiver.com to schedule a tour.



Availability subject to change. For the most up to date information please visit our website saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com. Save time by reviewing our requirements at www.saltlakecity-propertymanagement.com/application.

Applications accepted immediately following advertisement of the property on a first come first serve basis.