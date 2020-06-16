All apartments in Midvale
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:35 PM

80 West Inglenook Drive

80 Inglenook Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Inglenook Drive, Midvale, UT 84047
Midvale Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,039

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life. Situated against the picturesque Wasatch Mountain Range in beautiful Salt Lake Valley, our garden apartments are conveniently located for commuters, students, professionals, and all alike. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the comfort and convenience of Wasatch Club.

With amenities ranging from an on-premise racquetball court to a heated outdoor swimming pool and easy access to the meticulously maintained Jordan River Parkway, youll never tire of our resort-inspired grounds. Plus, our garden community is conveniently located just fifteen minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and less than twenty minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport.

Features
- Refrigerator
- Central Air Conditioning
- Oversized Closets
- Dishwasher
- Ceiling Fans
- Full-Size Washer and Dryer*
- Stunning Views
- Private Balcony
- Hardwood Floors
*in select apartment homes

Community Amenities
- On-Site Management
- Outdoor Basketball Court
- Sand Volleyball Court
- Billiards Tables
- Soccer Field
- Close to Park
- Lush Landscaping
- Indoor Racquetball Court
- Fully Equipped Fitness Center
- Heated Outdoor Swimming Pool
- Playground
- Indoor Basketball Court
- Hot Tub
- On-Site Laundry Facilities
- Tennis Court
- Reserved Covered Parking

Pet Policy
Cats and dogs welcome. Limit 2 animals per home. We require recent statement of good health from a veterinarian. Some breed & weight restrictions apply; please call for fee information.

Office Hours
Mon-Fri: 9am to 6pm
Sat: 10am to 5pm
Sun: Closed

Prices are subject to change, based on availability and qualification of the applicant, additional fees may apply.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 West Inglenook Drive have any available units?
80 West Inglenook Drive has a unit available for $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 West Inglenook Drive have?
Some of 80 West Inglenook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 West Inglenook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
80 West Inglenook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 West Inglenook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 80 West Inglenook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 80 West Inglenook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 80 West Inglenook Drive does offer parking.
Does 80 West Inglenook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 West Inglenook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 West Inglenook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 80 West Inglenook Drive has a pool.
Does 80 West Inglenook Drive have accessible units?
No, 80 West Inglenook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 80 West Inglenook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 West Inglenook Drive has units with dishwashers.
