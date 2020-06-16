80 West Inglenook Drive

Amenities

If youre in the market for an affordable apartment in Midvale, Utah, look no further than Wasatch Club. Our friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of amenities you need to live your best life. Situated against the picturesque Wasatch Mountain Range in beautiful Salt Lake Valley, our garden apartments are conveniently located for commuters, students, professionals, and all alike. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the comfort and convenience of Wasatch Club.



With amenities ranging from an on-premise racquetball court to a heated outdoor swimming pool and easy access to the meticulously maintained Jordan River Parkway, youll never tire of our resort-inspired grounds. Plus, our garden community is conveniently located just fifteen minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and less than twenty minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport.



Features

- Refrigerator

- Central Air Conditioning

- Oversized Closets

- Dishwasher

- Ceiling Fans

- Full-Size Washer and Dryer*

- Stunning Views

- Private Balcony

- Hardwood Floors

*in select apartment homes



Community Amenities

- On-Site Management

- Outdoor Basketball Court

- Sand Volleyball Court

- Billiards Tables

- Soccer Field

- Close to Park

- Lush Landscaping

- Indoor Racquetball Court

- Fully Equipped Fitness Center

- Heated Outdoor Swimming Pool

- Playground

- Indoor Basketball Court

- Hot Tub

- On-Site Laundry Facilities

- Tennis Court

- Reserved Covered Parking



Pet Policy

Cats and dogs welcome. Limit 2 animals per home. We require recent statement of good health from a veterinarian. Some breed & weight restrictions apply; please call for fee information.



Office Hours

Mon-Fri: 9am to 6pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

Sun: Closed



