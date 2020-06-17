7335 S Springcrest Ct 31

Amenities

This is a top floor full furnished apartment. It includes linens, towels, pillows, extra linens for guest queen futon. Dishes, pots and pans included. It had laminate floors with a Persian rug in Living room. Nicely decorated with some views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains. Amenities are included in the price (pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and cover assigned parking spot) Water, sewer and trash included. Tenant pays internet, cable, electric, & gas. Free xfinity wifi is available and easy to assess for your phone and wifi enabled computer. Large walk-in closet with lots of shelves, Washer and dryer included in rent. Walking distance to public transit, shops, restaurants, and movies. UTA is within walking distance to catch bu to the mountains, The U and Trax. Easy access to I-215 south interchange. 10 minutes to Salt Lake and Draper. Separate Pet Security Deposit $500. Limitation on size of pet and only two pets.

