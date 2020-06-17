All apartments in Midvale
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

7335 S Springcrest Ct 31

7335 Springcrest Court · (801) 414-7249
Location

7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT 84047
South Union Fort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 31 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Full service and Full furnished 1br 1bth - Property Id: 270760

This is a top floor full furnished apartment. It includes linens, towels, pillows, extra linens for guest queen futon. Dishes, pots and pans included. It had laminate floors with a Persian rug in Living room. Nicely decorated with some views of the Wasatch and Oquir Mountains. Amenities are included in the price (pool, hot tub, tennis courts, and cover assigned parking spot) Water, sewer and trash included. Tenant pays internet, cable, electric, & gas. Free xfinity wifi is available and easy to assess for your phone and wifi enabled computer. Large walk-in closet with lots of shelves, Washer and dryer included in rent. Walking distance to public transit, shops, restaurants, and movies. UTA is within walking distance to catch bu to the mountains, The U and Trax. Easy access to I-215 south interchange. 10 minutes to Salt Lake and Draper. Separate Pet Security Deposit $500. Limitation on size of pet and only two pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270760
Property Id 270760

(RLNE5741723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 have any available units?
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 have?
Some of 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 currently offering any rent specials?
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 pet-friendly?
No, 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midvale.
Does 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 offer parking?
Yes, 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 does offer parking.
Does 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 have a pool?
Yes, 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 has a pool.
Does 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 have accessible units?
No, 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7335 S Springcrest Ct 31 has units with dishwashers.
