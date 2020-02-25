All apartments in Midvale
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 AM

6906 Suzanne Drive

6906 Suzanne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6906 Suzanne Drive, Midvale, UT 84047
Midvale Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Large 5 bedroom home in Midvale with many upgrades! The master suite features a beautiful bathroom and a walk-in closet. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open concept main level. 2nd living area in the basement. Two car garage and plenty of extra storage. Currently filled with tenants. Please allow adequate time to schedule showings. Pets allowed with an extra monthly fee and a one-time fee of $45 and $250.

Tenants:

- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older
- Responsible to sign up and pay water, sewer, garbage, gas, electric,
and internet
- Lease setup fee $50
- Renters insurance is required and can be provided

If interested, please review our rental criteria at peacefulpm.com/rental-criteria-and-faq/ and schedule a showing by contacting Emil at (385)450-2785 or Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 Suzanne Drive have any available units?
6906 Suzanne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midvale, UT.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6906 Suzanne Drive have?
Some of 6906 Suzanne Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6906 Suzanne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6906 Suzanne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 Suzanne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6906 Suzanne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6906 Suzanne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6906 Suzanne Drive does offer parking.
Does 6906 Suzanne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6906 Suzanne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 Suzanne Drive have a pool?
No, 6906 Suzanne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6906 Suzanne Drive have accessible units?
No, 6906 Suzanne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 Suzanne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6906 Suzanne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
