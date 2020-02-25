6906 Suzanne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Large 5 bedroom home in Midvale with many upgrades! The master suite features a beautiful bathroom and a walk-in closet. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Open concept main level. 2nd living area in the basement. Two car garage and plenty of extra storage. Currently filled with tenants. Please allow adequate time to schedule showings. Pets allowed with an extra monthly fee and a one-time fee of $45 and $250.



Tenants:



- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 years and older

- Responsible to sign up and pay water, sewer, garbage, gas, electric,

and internet

- Lease setup fee $50

- Renters insurance is required and can be provided



If interested, please review our rental criteria at peacefulpm.com/rental-criteria-and-faq/ and schedule a showing by contacting Emil at (385)450-2785 or Eschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com