Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6779 S Sienna Park Lane

6779 Sienna Park Lane · (801) 417-5186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6779 Sienna Park Lane, Midvale, UT 84047
North Union Fort

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6779 S Sienna Park Lane · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1396 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful end unit townhome in amazing community - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM

3 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with upgrades! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range, extra storage and patio. Master suite features private bath with separate tub and shower. Also has walk in closet. Washer & dryer included and on same level as bedrooms. No pets please! Community features clubhouse and pool for all your entertaining needs! Close to shopping, groceries, banking & more! Minutes from the 215 on ramp, commute within minutes in any direction.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5879477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6779 S Sienna Park Lane have any available units?
6779 S Sienna Park Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Midvale, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Midvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6779 S Sienna Park Lane have?
Some of 6779 S Sienna Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6779 S Sienna Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6779 S Sienna Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6779 S Sienna Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6779 S Sienna Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Midvale.
Does 6779 S Sienna Park Lane offer parking?
No, 6779 S Sienna Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6779 S Sienna Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6779 S Sienna Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6779 S Sienna Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6779 S Sienna Park Lane has a pool.
Does 6779 S Sienna Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 6779 S Sienna Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6779 S Sienna Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6779 S Sienna Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
