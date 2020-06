Amenities

852 W 2630 N Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Lehi - Available July 1, 2020. Spacious Lehi home for rent. It has tons of space with 2700 square feet. Storage is abundant with lot of built in shelving, large closets and a 2 car garage. Master bathroom has double sinks and a separate shower and garden tub. The downstairs living room has a fireplace to cozy up with.

HOA has pool and tennis court (for an additional charge)



Utilities will be billed at a flat rate of $265 a month through our Equal Pay Utility Program.



Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

No Smoking

No Pets



