4141 W 1700 N

AWESOME LEHI HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER EXCHANGE DEVELOPMENT - RECENT PRICE REDUCTION!

Was $1,950

NOW $1,800



Location! Style! Comfort!

Highlight Features:

- Fenced Yard

- Modern Finishes

- Close to Freeway Access

- Open Layout

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- HUGE Closets

- Large Windows & Lots of Light!

- Upgraded Flooring

- Big Pantry & Lots of Storage Space

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Laundry Room Located Upstairs

- His & Hers Sink in Master Bedroom



3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 2,686 sq.ft.



Monthly Rent $1,800

Security Deposit $1,800



Utilities:

Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric



Parking: 2 Car Garage



Appliances: STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!

Nice 3 Door Fridge, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer Hookups



Amenities: Playground, Gazebo & Basketball Court



MORE AWESOME FEATURES:

- MOVE IN READY

- Automatic Sprinklers

- Nice Blinds

- Spacious Closets

- Beautiful Feature Staircase

- Quartz Counter-Tops

- Amazing Master Suite

- Double Kitchen Sink

- Central AC

- Tankless Water Heater

- Big Playroom

- Pool & Clubhouse Coming Soon!



This modern nearly new single family home is located in the new development west of Thanksgiving Point.

Easy access to the freeway, and Saratoga Springs and close to everything that matters.



The layout of this home is awesome - as are the Quartz counter tops, the stainless steel appliances, the HUGE closets and the HUGE windows. It is a bright well laid out property, ready for you to move in.



Upgraded carpet, floors, appliances, closets and great color choices.

A feature craftsman staircase railing.



Tall and vaulted ceilings in family area create a feeling of space.

The open floor plan and large pantry and spotless kitchen create an awesome living area.



All three beds, 2 full bathrooms, and the laundry room are on the upper level.

The master bathroom en suite has double sinks, a separate shower and toilet.

Quartz counters, a HUGE WIC and tile floors create a feeling of opulence.



