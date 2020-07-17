All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 4141 W 1700 N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
4141 W 1700 N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4141 W 1700 N

4141 W 1700 N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4141 W 1700 N, Lehi, UT 84043

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
AWESOME LEHI HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER EXCHANGE DEVELOPMENT - RECENT PRICE REDUCTION!
Was $1,950
NOW $1,800

Location! Style! Comfort!
Highlight Features:
- Fenced Yard
- Modern Finishes
- Close to Freeway Access
- Open Layout
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- HUGE Closets
- Large Windows & Lots of Light!
- Upgraded Flooring
- Big Pantry & Lots of Storage Space
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Laundry Room Located Upstairs
- His & Hers Sink in Master Bedroom

3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bathroom - 2,686 sq.ft.

Monthly Rent $1,800
Security Deposit $1,800

Utilities:
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas & Electric

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Appliances: STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!
Nice 3 Door Fridge, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer Hookups

Amenities: Playground, Gazebo & Basketball Court

MORE AWESOME FEATURES:
- MOVE IN READY
- Automatic Sprinklers
- Nice Blinds
- Spacious Closets
- Beautiful Feature Staircase
- Quartz Counter-Tops
- Amazing Master Suite
- Double Kitchen Sink
- Central AC
- Tankless Water Heater
- Big Playroom
- Pool & Clubhouse Coming Soon!

This modern nearly new single family home is located in the new development west of Thanksgiving Point.
Easy access to the freeway, and Saratoga Springs and close to everything that matters.

The layout of this home is awesome - as are the Quartz counter tops, the stainless steel appliances, the HUGE closets and the HUGE windows. It is a bright well laid out property, ready for you to move in.

Upgraded carpet, floors, appliances, closets and great color choices.
A feature craftsman staircase railing.

Tall and vaulted ceilings in family area create a feeling of space.
The open floor plan and large pantry and spotless kitchen create an awesome living area.

All three beds, 2 full bathrooms, and the laundry room are on the upper level.
The master bathroom en suite has double sinks, a separate shower and toilet.
Quartz counters, a HUGE WIC and tile floors create a feeling of opulence.

NO PETS
NO SMOKING

To schedule a showing please give us a call at 801-655-2449.

To schedule online visit our website below where you can also view all of our available rental properties.

http://resepm.com/available-rentals/

***Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only and were obtained from information available to RESE***

RESE Property management is an equal opportunity housing provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 W 1700 N have any available units?
4141 W 1700 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lehi, UT.
What amenities does 4141 W 1700 N have?
Some of 4141 W 1700 N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 W 1700 N currently offering any rent specials?
4141 W 1700 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 W 1700 N pet-friendly?
No, 4141 W 1700 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 4141 W 1700 N offer parking?
Yes, 4141 W 1700 N offers parking.
Does 4141 W 1700 N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 W 1700 N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 W 1700 N have a pool?
Yes, 4141 W 1700 N has a pool.
Does 4141 W 1700 N have accessible units?
No, 4141 W 1700 N does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 W 1700 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 W 1700 N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 W 1700 N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4141 W 1700 N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi 3 BedroomsLehi Apartments with Balconies
Lehi Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UT
Springville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTSyracuse, UTEagle Mountain, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University