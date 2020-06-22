4097 Cranberry Loop

Amenities
For lease is a beautifully updated 5 bed 3 bath home in a wonderful Lehi neighborhood!
Features include:
-5 bedrooms
-3 bathroom
-2 large living rooms
-Modern, updated kitchen with granite countertops!
-Large kitchen island!
-Gorgeous hardwood throughout the top floor!
-Fully fenced yard!
-2 car garage!
-Front yard maintained by HOA, backyard maintained by tenants
-Great neighborhood!
-Close to Thanksgiving Point!
Rent: $2,095
Deposit: $1,800 ($1,350 Refundable)
Application Fee: $25 (non-refundable)
In-person showings by appointment only.
Landlord pays HOA
Tenant pays all utilities
1 year minimum lease.
NO SMOKING!!
NO PETS!!
For showings:
Text Only: 801-613-1386
Email: rentutahleasing@gmail.com
Phone: 801-528-4557 x3
Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.