4097 Cranberry Loop

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For lease is a beautifully updated 5 bed 3 bath home in a wonderful Lehi neighborhood!



Features include:



-5 bedrooms



-3 bathroom



-2 large living rooms



-Modern, updated kitchen with granite countertops!



-Large kitchen island!



-Gorgeous hardwood throughout the top floor!



-Fully fenced yard!



-2 car garage!



-Front yard maintained by HOA, backyard maintained by tenants



-Great neighborhood!



-Close to Thanksgiving Point!



Rent: $2,095



Deposit: $1,800 ($1,350 Refundable)



Application Fee: $25 (non-refundable)



In-person showings by appointment only.



Landlord pays HOA



Tenant pays all utilities



1 year minimum lease.

NO SMOKING!!

NO PETS!!



For showings:



Text Only: 801-613-1386

Email: rentutahleasing@gmail.com

Phone: 801-528-4557 x3

Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.