All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 4097 Cranberry Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
4097 Cranberry Loop
Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:49 PM

4097 Cranberry Loop

4097 Cranberry Loop · (801) 441-3034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4097 Cranberry Loop, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For lease is a beautifully updated 5 bed 3 bath home in a wonderful Lehi neighborhood!

Features include:

-5 bedrooms

-3 bathroom

-2 large living rooms

-Modern, updated kitchen with granite countertops!

-Large kitchen island!

-Gorgeous hardwood throughout the top floor!

-Fully fenced yard!

-2 car garage!

-Front yard maintained by HOA, backyard maintained by tenants

-Great neighborhood!

-Close to Thanksgiving Point!

Rent: $2,095

Deposit: $1,800 ($1,350 Refundable)

Application Fee: $25 (non-refundable)

In-person showings by appointment only.

Landlord pays HOA

Tenant pays all utilities

1 year minimum lease.
NO SMOKING!!
NO PETS!!

For showings:

Text Only: 801-613-1386
Email: rentutahleasing@gmail.com
Phone: 801-528-4557 x3
Marketed by Investment Realty Advisors
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4097 Cranberry Loop have any available units?
4097 Cranberry Loop has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4097 Cranberry Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4097 Cranberry Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4097 Cranberry Loop pet-friendly?
No, 4097 Cranberry Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 4097 Cranberry Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4097 Cranberry Loop does offer parking.
Does 4097 Cranberry Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4097 Cranberry Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4097 Cranberry Loop have a pool?
No, 4097 Cranberry Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4097 Cranberry Loop have accessible units?
No, 4097 Cranberry Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4097 Cranberry Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4097 Cranberry Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4097 Cranberry Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4097 Cranberry Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4097 Cranberry Loop?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity