All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 4083 W. 1650 N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
4083 W. 1650 N.
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

4083 W. 1650 N.

4083 W 1650 N · (801) 473-1127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4083 W 1650 N, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4083 W. 1650 N. · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
$500 off first month! 4 bed 2.5 Bath Pet Friendly Townhouse - Move in special! Sign a lease and receive $500 off your first month of rent. Apply today!

Townhome in the Exchange Community. 4 bedrooms upstairs, vaulted ceilings, large master bathroom with a upgraded master shower, huge walk in closet, 2 car garage, and an unfinished basement.

The Exchange is a brand new, master-planned community located in the sought-after city of Lehi. Its minutes away from the heart of Silicon Slopes, allowing commuters fast access to the I-15 corridor, and a close proximity to Thanksgiving Point, The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, and a myriad of other restaurants and stores. Besides the amazing location, this community boasts tons of amenities, such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and pickleball courts. School boundaries are, Riverview Elementary School, Willow Creek Middle School, and Lehi High School.

View the virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8RTv1rBJHHN

Google Maps places it wrong. Driving Directions: Head west on 2100 N. Lehi Hwy 85, turn south on 3600 W, turn west on 1700 N, turn south on 4100 W, turn east on 1650 N.

Utilities will be billed at a flat monthly rate of $155 through our Equal Pay Utility Program.

Features:
- Pet Friendly with additional fees
- Many amenities
- 2 car garage
- Laundry hookups
- unfinished basement for storage
- nice appliances

Terms:
- 12 month lease
- $1775/mo rent
- All HOA Fees included!!
- Resident is responsible for all utilities
- Security deposit equal to 1 months rent
- Applicants must meet minimum criteria, including credit and background checks.

Apply online at www.ameritrue.com/vacancies

Call office at 801-473-1127

(RLNE4335460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4083 W. 1650 N. have any available units?
4083 W. 1650 N. has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4083 W. 1650 N. have?
Some of 4083 W. 1650 N.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4083 W. 1650 N. currently offering any rent specials?
4083 W. 1650 N. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4083 W. 1650 N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4083 W. 1650 N. is pet friendly.
Does 4083 W. 1650 N. offer parking?
Yes, 4083 W. 1650 N. does offer parking.
Does 4083 W. 1650 N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4083 W. 1650 N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4083 W. 1650 N. have a pool?
Yes, 4083 W. 1650 N. has a pool.
Does 4083 W. 1650 N. have accessible units?
No, 4083 W. 1650 N. does not have accessible units.
Does 4083 W. 1650 N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4083 W. 1650 N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4083 W. 1650 N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4083 W. 1650 N. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4083 W. 1650 N.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity