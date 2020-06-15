4083 W. 1650 N.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

$500 off first month! 4 bed 2.5 Bath Pet Friendly Townhouse - Move in special! Sign a lease and receive $500 off your first month of rent. Apply today!



Townhome in the Exchange Community. 4 bedrooms upstairs, vaulted ceilings, large master bathroom with a upgraded master shower, huge walk in closet, 2 car garage, and an unfinished basement.



The Exchange is a brand new, master-planned community located in the sought-after city of Lehi. Its minutes away from the heart of Silicon Slopes, allowing commuters fast access to the I-15 corridor, and a close proximity to Thanksgiving Point, The Outlets at Traverse Mountain, and a myriad of other restaurants and stores. Besides the amazing location, this community boasts tons of amenities, such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and pickleball courts. School boundaries are, Riverview Elementary School, Willow Creek Middle School, and Lehi High School.



View the virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8RTv1rBJHHN



Google Maps places it wrong. Driving Directions: Head west on 2100 N. Lehi Hwy 85, turn south on 3600 W, turn west on 1700 N, turn south on 4100 W, turn east on 1650 N.



Utilities will be billed at a flat monthly rate of $155 through our Equal Pay Utility Program.



Features:

- Pet Friendly with additional fees

- Many amenities

- 2 car garage

- Laundry hookups

- unfinished basement for storage

- nice appliances



Terms:

- 12 month lease

- $1775/mo rent

- All HOA Fees included!!

- Resident is responsible for all utilities

- Security deposit equal to 1 months rent

- Applicants must meet minimum criteria, including credit and background checks.



Apply online at www.ameritrue.com/vacancies



Call office at 801-473-1127



