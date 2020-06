Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

This 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home is near the end of a cud-de-sac. Open floor plan with a cozy gas fireplace, Great master suite & master bath with walk- in closet. Finished basement nice yard with open space.



No Smoking



No Pets Renters Insurance Required



**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**



'TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR A PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE'

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For further questions contact PMI at info.pmi@utah.com or call (801) 228-0124