All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 2297 North 790 West Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
2297 North 790 West Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:57 AM

2297 North 790 West Street

2297 North 790 West · (801) 427-8159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2297 North 790 West, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house in Lehi!. Conveniently located a few minutes from the I-15 exit/entrance. This house has 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, is 1843 square feet and is available now! Includes a two car garage, new paint, spacious master bedroom, walk in closet, new deck, washer and dryer, and fenced backyard.
Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.

Tenants:
- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 or older
- Responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, sewer, trash) and outside maintenance
- Lease setup fee $50

If interested contact Paul at (801) 427-8159 pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to schedule a showing and apply for this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2297 North 790 West Street have any available units?
2297 North 790 West Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2297 North 790 West Street have?
Some of 2297 North 790 West Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2297 North 790 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
2297 North 790 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2297 North 790 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 2297 North 790 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 2297 North 790 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 2297 North 790 West Street does offer parking.
Does 2297 North 790 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2297 North 790 West Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2297 North 790 West Street have a pool?
No, 2297 North 790 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 2297 North 790 West Street have accessible units?
No, 2297 North 790 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2297 North 790 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2297 North 790 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2297 North 790 West Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2297 North 790 West Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2297 North 790 West Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity