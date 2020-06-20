2297 North 790 West Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house in Lehi!. Conveniently located a few minutes from the I-15 exit/entrance. This house has 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, is 1843 square feet and is available now! Includes a two car garage, new paint, spacious master bedroom, walk in closet, new deck, washer and dryer, and fenced backyard.

Pets are not allowed. No smoking/vaping in or on the property.



Tenants:

- Application fee $47 per applicant 18 or older

- Responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, sewer, trash) and outside maintenance

- Lease setup fee $50



If interested contact Paul at (801) 427-8159 pschoenfeld@peacefulpm.com to schedule a showing and apply for this unit.