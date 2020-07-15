1759 N 3720 W

Amenities

Beautiful townhome in Lehi for Rent!!! - Come view this must see townhouse in the new Edge Homes Exchange Community! This townhouse has never been lived in and was just finish being build. New pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and pickle-ball courts! This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhouse has everything you are looking for. You will feel right at home with the beautifully built kitchen with vaulted ceilings, family room, large master suite with walk-in closet and stunning master bathroom. Unfinished basement for storage. The garage is wired and suitable for recharging an electric vehicle! Incredible location right in the heart of Silicon Slopes. This is a community people have been waiting for. Priced to move quick!



Check out the link below to see the 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/models/87aE784P34s?section=media&mediasection=showcase



If you would like to schedule a showing for this townhouse, please call or text

Olga at 801-885-4181 between standard business hours of 8:00am-5:00pm Monday-Friday.



This is a No smoking property.

Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)



No Pets Allowed



