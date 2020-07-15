All apartments in Lehi
1759 N 3720 W
1759 N 3720 W

1759 N 3720 W · (801) 473-8388
Location

1759 N 3720 W, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1759 N 3720 W · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome in Lehi for Rent!!! - Come view this must see townhouse in the new Edge Homes Exchange Community! This townhouse has never been lived in and was just finish being build. New pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, and pickle-ball courts! This 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom townhouse has everything you are looking for. You will feel right at home with the beautifully built kitchen with vaulted ceilings, family room, large master suite with walk-in closet and stunning master bathroom. Unfinished basement for storage. The garage is wired and suitable for recharging an electric vehicle! Incredible location right in the heart of Silicon Slopes. This is a community people have been waiting for. Priced to move quick!

Check out the link below to see the 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/models/87aE784P34s?section=media&mediasection=showcase

If you would like to schedule a showing for this townhouse, please call or text
Olga at 801-885-4181 between standard business hours of 8:00am-5:00pm Monday-Friday.

This is a No smoking property.
Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5809443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1759 N 3720 W have any available units?
1759 N 3720 W has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1759 N 3720 W have?
Some of 1759 N 3720 W's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1759 N 3720 W currently offering any rent specials?
1759 N 3720 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1759 N 3720 W pet-friendly?
No, 1759 N 3720 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 1759 N 3720 W offer parking?
Yes, 1759 N 3720 W offers parking.
Does 1759 N 3720 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1759 N 3720 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1759 N 3720 W have a pool?
Yes, 1759 N 3720 W has a pool.
Does 1759 N 3720 W have accessible units?
No, 1759 N 3720 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1759 N 3720 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1759 N 3720 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1759 N 3720 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1759 N 3720 W does not have units with air conditioning.
