1743 N 3780 W

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Brand New Luxury Townhome In Lehi Utah!! - Brand New Luxury Townhome available now.



Perfect location — 5 minutes from freeway, Thanksgiving Point and Traverse Mountain. End unit with 9-foot ceilings up and down. White upgraded cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen. All appliances are new, including a counter depth freezer/fridge. You will love curling up next to the gas fireplace this winter.



Main level floors are high-range luxury vinyl planks. Stairs and bedrooms are

carpeted. Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom and dual vanity in master bathroom. Laundry closet is on second floor. This end unit has only one shared wall that is extremely well insulated for sound.



You are going to LOVE living in this brand new townhome. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large master suite, 2 car garage, open family/kitchen area, and lots of storage space.



Coming soon will be a pool, clubhouse, playground and pickle ball courts.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4542511)