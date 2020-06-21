All apartments in Lehi
Find more places like 1743 N 3780 W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehi, UT
/
1743 N 3780 W
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1743 N 3780 W

1743 N 3780 W · (801) 427-1638
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1743 N 3780 W, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1743 N 3780 W · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2321 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Brand New Luxury Townhome In Lehi Utah!! - Brand New Luxury Townhome available now.

Perfect location — 5 minutes from freeway, Thanksgiving Point and Traverse Mountain. End unit with 9-foot ceilings up and down. White upgraded cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen. All appliances are new, including a counter depth freezer/fridge. You will love curling up next to the gas fireplace this winter.

Main level floors are high-range luxury vinyl planks. Stairs and bedrooms are
carpeted. Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom and dual vanity in master bathroom. Laundry closet is on second floor. This end unit has only one shared wall that is extremely well insulated for sound.

You are going to LOVE living in this brand new townhome. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large master suite, 2 car garage, open family/kitchen area, and lots of storage space.

Coming soon will be a pool, clubhouse, playground and pickle ball courts.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4542511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 N 3780 W have any available units?
1743 N 3780 W has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1743 N 3780 W have?
Some of 1743 N 3780 W's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 N 3780 W currently offering any rent specials?
1743 N 3780 W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 N 3780 W pet-friendly?
No, 1743 N 3780 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 1743 N 3780 W offer parking?
Yes, 1743 N 3780 W does offer parking.
Does 1743 N 3780 W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 N 3780 W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 N 3780 W have a pool?
Yes, 1743 N 3780 W has a pool.
Does 1743 N 3780 W have accessible units?
No, 1743 N 3780 W does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 N 3780 W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 N 3780 W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1743 N 3780 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1743 N 3780 W does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1743 N 3780 W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cresthaven Luxury Apartments
4151 Traverse Mountain Blvd
Lehi, UT 84043

Similar Pages

Lehi 1 BedroomsLehi 2 Bedrooms
Lehi Apartments with BalconyLehi Apartments with Parking
Lehi Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UT
American Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSpanish Fork, UTSyracuse, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Mountainland Technical CollegeSalt Lake Community College
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity