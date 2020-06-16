All apartments in Lehi
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1486 Westbury Way #D

1486 Westbury Way · (801) 545-4302
Location

1486 Westbury Way, Lehi, UT 84043

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,290

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi. In the middle of Silicon Slopes. Less than 5 minutes from two main 1-15 exits whether you have to go north or south, Traverse mountain shopping, schools, restaurants and Thanksgiving point business parks.

Complete with open family room, stainless steel appliances, large laundry, huge master bedroom with master bath, walk in closet, patio and much more. Two other bedrooms that can share the second common bath.

This ground floor condo is just across the street from the clubhouse, so you can actually use the amenities. Rent includes access to clubhouse (indoor gym, outdoor pool, etc.), snow removal, landscaping. Landlord covers water, sewer and garbage. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Playground is right next to condo. No smoking, Pets allowed with an additional $250 deposit per pet, and an additional $30 per pet per month for pet rent. Please email miranda@equitypmusa.com to schedule a showing. This unit is currently occupied, so 24 hour notice is required for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1486 Westbury Way #D have any available units?
1486 Westbury Way #D has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1486 Westbury Way #D have?
Some of 1486 Westbury Way #D's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1486 Westbury Way #D currently offering any rent specials?
1486 Westbury Way #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1486 Westbury Way #D pet-friendly?
No, 1486 Westbury Way #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lehi.
Does 1486 Westbury Way #D offer parking?
No, 1486 Westbury Way #D does not offer parking.
Does 1486 Westbury Way #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1486 Westbury Way #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1486 Westbury Way #D have a pool?
Yes, 1486 Westbury Way #D has a pool.
Does 1486 Westbury Way #D have accessible units?
No, 1486 Westbury Way #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1486 Westbury Way #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1486 Westbury Way #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1486 Westbury Way #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1486 Westbury Way #D does not have units with air conditioning.
