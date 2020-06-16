1486 Westbury Way #D

Amenities

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor condo for rent in a well-kept quiet community in Lehi. In the middle of Silicon Slopes. Less than 5 minutes from two main 1-15 exits whether you have to go north or south, Traverse mountain shopping, schools, restaurants and Thanksgiving point business parks.



Complete with open family room, stainless steel appliances, large laundry, huge master bedroom with master bath, walk in closet, patio and much more. Two other bedrooms that can share the second common bath.



This ground floor condo is just across the street from the clubhouse, so you can actually use the amenities. Rent includes access to clubhouse (indoor gym, outdoor pool, etc.), snow removal, landscaping. Landlord covers water, sewer and garbage. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Playground is right next to condo. No smoking, Pets allowed with an additional $250 deposit per pet, and an additional $30 per pet per month for pet rent. Please email miranda@equitypmusa.com to schedule a showing. This unit is currently occupied, so 24 hour notice is required for all showings.