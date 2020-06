Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful property for rent in quaint desert Kayenta community. Enjoy wonderful views during the day and the peaceful serenity of the dark night skies at night. This property in unfurnished and ready to move in. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. 2 fire places with an amazing patio. Large 2 car garage with built in cabinets. Plenty of storage. Custom tile work throughout. Washer and Dryer included. The property sits on a 1.74 acre lot with high ceilings and beautiful views of red mountain cliffs.

Call Brian at 435-669-4979 for more information or to see the property.