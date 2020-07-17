All apartments in Holladay
6402 Heughs Canyon Dr.

6402 Heughs Canyon Drive · (801) 210-9961
Location

6402 Heughs Canyon Drive, Holladay, UT 84121
Canyon Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
online portal
This stunning home features four spacious bedrooms, two grand family rooms, formal dining room, vaulted ceilings and lovely gas fireplaces.The kitchen is a chef's dream, complete with oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, kitchen island, granite counter tops and lots of pantry space. Washer/dryer included. There are fantastic views from every room overlooking the Old Mill Golf Course, fish pond with water features and the entire valley! Great location close to the freeway, shopping and the canyons. Call us to make this your dream home now!!

Deposit Free Program: It cuts the upfront costs to provide easier access to great rentals while keeping money in your pocket!

THE BASICS:
- Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/010keyrenter/
- Available Date: 6/9/2020
- Parking: Assigned Parking
- Lease Term: One Year Minimum
- Pets Allowed: Negotiable
- Utilities Are Not Included

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
- Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
- Monthly premium starting at $5/month
- Call for more details or click the link below for more info
- Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM! -$35 per month
Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:
- Liability & Renter’s Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenant’s personal contents up to $5,000)
- Utility & Media Free Service Concierge
- Filter Change Program (if the property is enrolled)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
- Inspection App Included
- Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW
- NO SMOKING (if you smoke please don’t apply)
- Application Fee: $35 per applicant 18 or older (Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.)
- Tenant Advantage Program: $35 per month
- Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half month’s rent minimum coverage
- Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one month’s rent (100% Refundable)
- Lease Initiation Fee: Non-refundable hold fee equal to 25% of a month’s rent.
- Pets (if allowed): $35 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet. All pets & animals MUST be registered on KeyrenterSaltLake.com/pets
- Contact Us - Call or Text: (801) 825-1240

Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

www.KeyrenterSaltLake.com

Amenities: Dining Room, Office/Den, Living Room, High/Vaulted Ceilings, Deck, Granite Countertops, Family Room, W/D in Unit, Stove/Oven, Fireplace (Gas), Views, Yard, Microwave, Disposal, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Central Air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. have any available units?
6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. have?
Some of 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. offers parking.
Does 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. have a pool?
No, 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6402 Heughs Canyon Dr. has units with air conditioning.
