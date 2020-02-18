All apartments in Herriman
Find more places like 5257 W. Lily Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herriman, UT
/
5257 W. Lily Cove
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5257 W. Lily Cove

5257 W Lily Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Herriman
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5257 W Lily Cv, Herriman, UT 84096
Rosecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fenced Patio--Huge Garage! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! Spacious open floor plan on main level. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Loft area at the top of the stairs is perfect for a small office or homework. Laundy same level as bedrroms. Fenced backyard patio perfect for summer entertaining BBQs. No pets please. Unfinished basement for extra storage. Plus a large two car garage. with lots of shelving. Maintenance free!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5257 W. Lily Cove have any available units?
5257 W. Lily Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herriman, UT.
What amenities does 5257 W. Lily Cove have?
Some of 5257 W. Lily Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5257 W. Lily Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5257 W. Lily Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 W. Lily Cove pet-friendly?
No, 5257 W. Lily Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herriman.
Does 5257 W. Lily Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5257 W. Lily Cove does offer parking.
Does 5257 W. Lily Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5257 W. Lily Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 W. Lily Cove have a pool?
No, 5257 W. Lily Cove does not have a pool.
Does 5257 W. Lily Cove have accessible units?
No, 5257 W. Lily Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 W. Lily Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5257 W. Lily Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5257 W. Lily Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 5257 W. Lily Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way
Herriman, UT 84096
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard
Herriman, UT 84096
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S
Herriman, UT 84096
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr
Herriman, UT 84096
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard
Herriman, UT 84065

Similar Pages

Herriman 1 BedroomsHerriman 2 Bedrooms
Herriman Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHerriman Apartments with Pool
Herriman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fort Herriman

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College