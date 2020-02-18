Fenced Patio--Huge Garage! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! Spacious open floor plan on main level. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Loft area at the top of the stairs is perfect for a small office or homework. Laundy same level as bedrroms. Fenced backyard patio perfect for summer entertaining BBQs. No pets please. Unfinished basement for extra storage. Plus a large two car garage. with lots of shelving. Maintenance free!
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 5257 W. Lily Cove have?
Some of 5257 W. Lily Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
