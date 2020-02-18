5257 W. Lily Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fenced Patio--Huge Garage! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome! Spacious open floor plan on main level. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath. Loft area at the top of the stairs is perfect for a small office or homework. Laundy same level as bedrroms. Fenced backyard patio perfect for summer entertaining BBQs. No pets please. Unfinished basement for extra storage. Plus a large two car garage. with lots of shelving. Maintenance free!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831611)