Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Great top floor unit. Open floor plan, light filled dining and living room with balcony. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walk in pantry and large laundry room. Master suite with large walk in closet and separate master bath with shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath. One car garage and one designated parking spot. No smokers/vapers. Call/text Property Manager, Rich at 385-333-2280 to schedule a showing. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renters insurance required.

Spacious top floor unit in new Saddlebrook Community in Herriman. Easy access from Redwood Road and Bangerter Highway.