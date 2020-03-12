Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Herriman - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Herriman. This condo includes all appliances, washer and dryer, and a 1 car garage. Vaulted ceilings throughout and deep bathtubs. Large patio with a spectacular view of the valley. *Cabinets in the kitchen are white and not gray as seen in the photos.



Apply at Evolveut.com or call 801-473-8388 to set up a showing.



Rent = $1,350

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Water/Sewer flat-rate charge of $50/month

Minimum credit score of 600

Must have income of 3 times the rent amount

No open or pending or recent bankruptcy

Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months

Stable permanent employment or verifiable income

No evictions within the last 8 years

Criminal background will be checked

Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)

No Smoking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5857886)