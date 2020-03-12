Amenities
14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Herriman - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Herriman. This condo includes all appliances, washer and dryer, and a 1 car garage. Vaulted ceilings throughout and deep bathtubs. Large patio with a spectacular view of the valley. *Cabinets in the kitchen are white and not gray as seen in the photos.
Rent = $1,350
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Water/Sewer flat-rate charge of $50/month
Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
No Smoking
No Pets Allowed
