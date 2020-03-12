All apartments in Herriman
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

14487 S Ronan Lane P-301

14487 S Ronan Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14487 S Ronan Ln, Herriman, UT 84096

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Herriman - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in Herriman. This condo includes all appliances, washer and dryer, and a 1 car garage. Vaulted ceilings throughout and deep bathtubs. Large patio with a spectacular view of the valley. *Cabinets in the kitchen are white and not gray as seen in the photos.

Apply at Evolveut.com or call 801-473-8388 to set up a showing.

Rent = $1,350
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Water/Sewer flat-rate charge of $50/month
Minimum credit score of 600
Must have income of 3 times the rent amount
No open or pending or recent bankruptcy
Good previous landlord reference for at least the last 12 months
Stable permanent employment or verifiable income
No evictions within the last 8 years
Criminal background will be checked
Security deposit will be equal to one months rent ($200 non-refundable lease initiation fee)
No Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 have any available units?
14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herriman, UT.
What amenities does 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 have?
Some of 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 currently offering any rent specials?
14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 pet-friendly?
No, 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herriman.
Does 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 offer parking?
Yes, 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 does offer parking.
Does 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 have a pool?
No, 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 does not have a pool.
Does 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 have accessible units?
No, 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 does not have accessible units.
Does 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14487 S Ronan Lane P-301 does not have units with air conditioning.
