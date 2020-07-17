All apartments in Granite
3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.
3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.

3002 9600 South · (801) 943-5050
Location

3002 9600 South, Granite, UT 84092
Granite

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 beds, 4 baths, $3795 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,795

7 Bed · 4 Bath · 4500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Available 08/01/20 Great Furnished Corp/Vacation home wkly or monthly - Property Id: 310681

Why do a hotel when you can have a fabulous spacious 4500 sq. ft. home! Modern very nice home in a fabulous location Sandy Utah, 10 minutes to I-15 and I-215. 3 levels with lots of space, 4 living rooms, 2 full kitchens, parking in private driveway, has everything! Work groups and families! Price listed is for furnished home with kitchen appliances.
CAN BE rented all inclusive with linens, kitchen set-ups and utilities included- call for price. Priced for 5 individuals or one family up to 8, Hot Tub optional. For stays less than 30 days, and additional people please call 801 230-2229
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3002-e.-little-cottonwood-rd.-sandy-city-ut/310681
Property Id 310681

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5951167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. have any available units?
3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. have?
Some of 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Granite.
Does 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. offers parking.
Does 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. have a pool?
No, 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
