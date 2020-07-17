3002 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.

Amenities

Available 08/01/20



Why do a hotel when you can have a fabulous spacious 4500 sq. ft. home! Modern very nice home in a fabulous location Sandy Utah, 10 minutes to I-15 and I-215. 3 levels with lots of space, 4 living rooms, 2 full kitchens, parking in private driveway, has everything! Work groups and families! Price listed is for furnished home with kitchen appliances.

CAN BE rented all inclusive with linens, kitchen set-ups and utilities included- call for price. Priced for 5 individuals or one family up to 8, Hot Tub optional. For stays less than 30 days, and additional people please call 801 230-2229

No Pets Allowed



