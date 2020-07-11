All apartments in Eagle Mountain
Find more places like 8175 N O'Connell L.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eagle Mountain, UT
/
8175 N O'Connell L
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:57 PM

8175 N O'Connell L

8175 N Oconnell Ln · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eagle Mountain
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8175 N Oconnell Ln, Eagle Mountain, UT 84005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$999

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
CURRENT INCENTIVE:
For a limited time only, $999 base rent for the first 3 months on select units.
*Base rent returns to the original listing price of $1320 once the incentive expires.

ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.dublinfarmstownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the following
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Amenities Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.dublinfarmstownhomes.com/animal-policy/ for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
2-Car Attached Garage
2-Car Parking Pad

COMMUNITY:
Dublin Farms Townhomes is a beautiful community located in the Ranches Development in Eagle Mountain, UT. The 2-story Steve model boasts a 2-car attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Onsite amenities include a temperature-regulated pool, premier fitness center, an exclusive clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. Additionally, the convenient location is just 15 minutes from I-15 and allows quick access to a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants. Those living in Dublin Farm Townhomes also enjoy beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range and Utah Lake year-round.

Notable Features of Dublin Farms:
• Playground
• Recreational Green Space
• Walking Paths
• Pet Play Area

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $999, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,320, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8175 N O'Connell L have any available units?
8175 N O'Connell L has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8175 N O'Connell L have?
Some of 8175 N O'Connell L's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8175 N O'Connell L currently offering any rent specials?
8175 N O'Connell L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8175 N O'Connell L pet-friendly?
Yes, 8175 N O'Connell L is pet friendly.
Does 8175 N O'Connell L offer parking?
Yes, 8175 N O'Connell L offers parking.
Does 8175 N O'Connell L have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8175 N O'Connell L does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8175 N O'Connell L have a pool?
Yes, 8175 N O'Connell L has a pool.
Does 8175 N O'Connell L have accessible units?
No, 8175 N O'Connell L does not have accessible units.
Does 8175 N O'Connell L have units with dishwashers?
No, 8175 N O'Connell L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8175 N O'Connell L have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8175 N O'Connell L has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8175 N O'Connell L?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eagle Mountain 2 BedroomsEagle Mountain Apartments with Gyms
Eagle Mountain Apartments with Washer-DryersEagle Mountain Cheap Places
Eagle Mountain Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UT
Layton, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UT
Kearns, UTSummit Park, UTProvo, UTClearfield, UTPark City, UTSpanish Fork, UTKaysville, UTSnyderville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
Davis Technical CollegeLDS Business College
University of Utah
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity