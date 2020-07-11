8175 N O'Connell L

Amenities
CURRENT INCENTIVE:
For a limited time only, $999 base rent for the first 3 months on select units.
*Base rent returns to the original listing price of $1320 once the incentive expires.
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.dublinfarmstownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the following
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Amenities Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas
ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
DNA Testing Fee $65
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.dublinfarmstownhomes.com/animal-policy/ for more information about our animal policies.
PARKING:
2-Car Attached Garage
2-Car Parking Pad
COMMUNITY:
Dublin Farms Townhomes is a beautiful community located in the Ranches Development in Eagle Mountain, UT. The 2-story Steve model boasts a 2-car attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Onsite amenities include a temperature-regulated pool, premier fitness center, an exclusive clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. Additionally, the convenient location is just 15 minutes from I-15 and allows quick access to a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants. Those living in Dublin Farm Townhomes also enjoy beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range and Utah Lake year-round.
Notable Features of Dublin Farms:
• Playground
• Recreational Green Space
• Walking Paths
• Pet Play Area
*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***
