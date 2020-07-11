8175 N O'Connell L

Amenities

CURRENT INCENTIVE:

For a limited time only, $999 base rent for the first 3 months on select units.

*Base rent returns to the original listing price of $1320 once the incentive expires.



ADDITIONAL INFO:

Visit www.dublinfarmstownhomes.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)



RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following

• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Amenities Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

DNA Testing Fee $65

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

Visit www.dublinfarmstownhomes.com/animal-policy/ for more information about our animal policies.



PARKING:

2-Car Attached Garage

2-Car Parking Pad



COMMUNITY:

Dublin Farms Townhomes is a beautiful community located in the Ranches Development in Eagle Mountain, UT. The 2-story Steve model boasts a 2-car attached garage and an additional parking pad included in your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Onsite amenities include a temperature-regulated pool, premier fitness center, an exclusive clubhouse, and expansive recreational space. Additionally, the convenient location is just 15 minutes from I-15 and allows quick access to a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants. Those living in Dublin Farm Townhomes also enjoy beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range and Utah Lake year-round.



Notable Features of Dublin Farms:

• Playground

• Recreational Green Space

• Walking Paths

• Pet Play Area



