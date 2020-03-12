Amenities

83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. Available 06/30/20 Spectacular Draper 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home - Spectacular backyard view overlooking the valley. This 4 bedrroom 3.5 bath home is locate in Draper. Beautiful large backyard deck overlooking the Salt Lake Valley. Watch the paragliders and hang gliders fly by as you enjoy the sunset. Great gathering place to entertain and bbq. This home has 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom and launder room on the 2nd floor. Master bathroom has jetted tube.The 4th bedroom is located downstairs in the basement along with a full bathroom and livingroom. Plenty of storage with a cold storage room Fully landscape with sprinkler system. This is a no smoking home. We are pet frendly with doggie doors. Close to shopping, community playground, and the freeway (Interstate 15). Plenty of trails to explore. Dont't let this home pass you by! Apply today!!!



(RLNE4961459)