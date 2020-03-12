All apartments in Draper
Find more places like 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Draper, UT
/
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

83 E. Steep Mountain Dr.

83 Steep Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Draper
See all
Mountain Point
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

83 Steep Mountain Drive, Draper, UT 84020
Mountain Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. Available 06/30/20 Spectacular Draper 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home - Spectacular backyard view overlooking the valley. This 4 bedrroom 3.5 bath home is locate in Draper. Beautiful large backyard deck overlooking the Salt Lake Valley. Watch the paragliders and hang gliders fly by as you enjoy the sunset. Great gathering place to entertain and bbq. This home has 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom and launder room on the 2nd floor. Master bathroom has jetted tube.The 4th bedroom is located downstairs in the basement along with a full bathroom and livingroom. Plenty of storage with a cold storage room Fully landscape with sprinkler system. This is a no smoking home. We are pet frendly with doggie doors. Close to shopping, community playground, and the freeway (Interstate 15). Plenty of trails to explore. Dont't let this home pass you by! Apply today!!!

(RLNE4961459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. have any available units?
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Draper, UT.
What amenities does 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. have?
Some of 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. does offer parking.
Does 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. have a pool?
No, 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. have accessible units?
No, 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 83 E. Steep Mountain Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl
Draper, UT 84020
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane
Draper, UT 84020
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way
Draper, UT 84020
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South
Draper, UT 84020
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd
Draper, UT 84020
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy
Draper, UT 84020
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr
Draper, UT 84020

Similar Pages

Draper 1 BedroomsDraper 2 Bedrooms
Draper Apartments with ParkingDraper Dog Friendly Apartments
Draper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

River ViewDraper Historic District
Mountain Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College