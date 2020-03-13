Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible internet access

523 W Fox Chase Drive Available 07/01/20 Maintenance Free Living in oversized Rambler Style Town House in Draper 4BD 3BA 2GA - This rare floor plan is ideal for many. An oversized rambler with almost 3200 sq ft has vaulted ceilings, large open hallways, bedrooms and main floor living. The master suite is oversized and has a large master bath and walk in closet. Upgrades such as stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters and quartz countertops a plus. The basement is 60% finished with a family room, bedroom, and bathroom with a large unfinished area perfect for storage.



Located in the Galena Park Townhomes in Draper Utah, this unit is ideally located to freeway, shopping and more. Enjoy a private patio that is completely fenced with snow removal and no yard work!



Up to 1 Gig High Speed Internet is included in Community Fee.



SHOWING APPOINTMENTS:

* FASTEST WAY To schedule a showing is to visit our online scheduling system at MaxfieldRents.com or please call our showing hotline (DAY OR NIGHT) at 801.523.6900, option 1 or visit MaxfeldRents.com.

* Clicking on "Send Tour Request" or "More Info" from a website like Zillow, REALTOR.com, or any other website will not schedule an appointment.



PET POLICY:

* Small Pets Considered with additional deposit and monthly pet fee. Small pets are defined as pets under 35 lbs.

* A $35 Pet Admin Fee per pet is required per month

* An increased deposit of $350 for each Pet will be added. This is fully refundable.

* A Pet Registration Fee of $95 per pet will be charged upon lease execution.

* We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://maxfield.petscreening.com



UTILITIES:

* Utilities are in addition to rent and billed either by Utility or Landlord when the Utility cannot be placed in the name of the Tenant.



YARD CARE:

* Common Area Maintenance is included.

* Snow removal is included



SMOKING OR VAPING POLICY:

* Smoking and vaping are NOT allowed in or on the property



SECURITY DEPOSIT:

* Our Standard Security Deposit requirement is $2300

* This unit now offers the option of a DEPOSIT-FREE Bond. For more details please contact the Property Manager after you have applied for the unit.



TENANT MONTHLY RECURRING CHARGES:

* Advertised Rent

* Any Utilities not paid for by Landlord (utilities vary by property and tenant usage)

* Resident Benefit Package (RBP) $35

* Community Fee (CF) $75



COMMUNITY FEE:

* Community Fee is $75 per month

* This fee covers utilities such as water, trash, and internet that is billed through the community billing.

* Common Area Maintenance is included.

* Snow removal is included



RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE (RBP)

* RBP is $35 per month:

* RBP includes Property DAMAGE LIABILITY WAIVER (PDLW). We require residents to maintain a $100,000 PDLW for accidental damage arising from fire, smoke, explosion, water discharge, or sewer back up caused by negligent acts or omissions. Personal renters insurance is recommended by not required.

* We provide Standard HVAC filters through the Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program

* We provide FREE ACH Online Payments and the ability to pay by credit card for a small fee.

* We provide a way for rent to be paid at 7-Eleven or CVS Pharmacy.

* We provide a FREE resident portal app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play where you can access your account 24/7, submit maintenance requests and communicate with us.

* We also provide 5 year document storage of all leases and maintenance logs.

* We provide easy maintenance scheduling and an emergency hotline.

?

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and subject to change.



Property offered through Maxfield Property Management.



We Do Business According to the Fair Housing Law.



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* Rental properties are offered to the public for leasing in compliance with all state and federal housing laws, including but not limited to, any federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicap or familial status.

* We understand that some tenants may have credit issues. Our credit policy states that we work with tenants to find options and solutions that work for the owner and the tenant. For more information please visit www.MaxfieldRents.com/qualify

* Most of our properties require that all applicant(s) combined gross income be at minimum 3x the monthly rent amount. For example, if the rent amount is $1,000 per month, the minimum combined incomes ofallapplicants would need to be no less than $3,000. In case you were wondering, thats gross wagesaka before taxes. In some situations, such as students, you may be asked to provide supplemental income sources, or asset statements (including 401K, savings, etc.)?

APPLICATION PROCESS AND FEES:

* To apply please visit www.MaxfieldRents.com and click on the APPLY NOW button for the property you wish to apply for.

* Each applicant must pay a $35 non-refundable application fee.

* Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.

* Applications are time-stamped and will be considered in the order received and once all applicants have applied with all required information.

* Applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis and the property is offered to the first approved applicant.

* A $95 one time Lease Initiation Fee per adult over 18 is due at lease signing.

* A $95 one time Pet Initiation Fee per pet is due at lease signing, if applicabple, in addition to the additional deposit required.

* Fees are non-refundable.

* Deposits are refundable and subject to the Statement of Disposition Accounting at Lease End.



(RLNE5856085)