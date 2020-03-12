14772 S invergarry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Suncrest Townhome - Property Id: 235104



Beautiful property conveniently located in walking distance to The Ridge restaurant, clubhouse and pool, small park for kids, snow cone shack in the summer, biking/hiking trails, and so much more.



Nestled in a beautiful community off the main road which makes it safe for small kids as well. This property is located on a dead end street as well.



1st floor includes: kitchen, dining room and living room, small front closet near front door for jackets and shoes and access to garage. Patio and small fenced in yard off kitchen as wel.



2nd (top) floor includes: master bedroom and bath, laundry, small desk space, 2 bedrooms and an additional bathroom.



Basement includes: finished family room and lots and lots of storage space.

