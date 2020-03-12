All apartments in Draper
14772 S invergarry Court

14772 Invergarry Court · (801) 870-7685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14772 Invergarry Court, Draper, UT 84020
Suncrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1775 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Suncrest Townhome - Property Id: 235104

Beautiful property conveniently located in walking distance to The Ridge restaurant, clubhouse and pool, small park for kids, snow cone shack in the summer, biking/hiking trails, and so much more.

Nestled in a beautiful community off the main road which makes it safe for small kids as well. This property is located on a dead end street as well.

1st floor includes: kitchen, dining room and living room, small front closet near front door for jackets and shoes and access to garage. Patio and small fenced in yard off kitchen as wel.

2nd (top) floor includes: master bedroom and bath, laundry, small desk space, 2 bedrooms and an additional bathroom.

Basement includes: finished family room and lots and lots of storage space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235104
Property Id 235104

(RLNE5609508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14772 S invergarry Court have any available units?
14772 S invergarry Court has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14772 S invergarry Court have?
Some of 14772 S invergarry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14772 S invergarry Court currently offering any rent specials?
14772 S invergarry Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14772 S invergarry Court pet-friendly?
No, 14772 S invergarry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Draper.
Does 14772 S invergarry Court offer parking?
Yes, 14772 S invergarry Court does offer parking.
Does 14772 S invergarry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14772 S invergarry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14772 S invergarry Court have a pool?
Yes, 14772 S invergarry Court has a pool.
Does 14772 S invergarry Court have accessible units?
No, 14772 S invergarry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14772 S invergarry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14772 S invergarry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14772 S invergarry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14772 S invergarry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
