13453 S Silver Rock Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgous Luxury Townhome in Draper! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM



Biggest lot; best end-unit in quiet corner of the community; less than 1 year old! Bright and spacious brand-new and super-rare 4 BR, 3 BA with open floor plan! Upgraded vinyl plank flooring and lighting throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinets, upgraded stainless appliances. gas and quartz counter tops. Private balcony off kitchen overlooks private fenced patio featuring no-mow astro-turf (custom biggest backyard in the community!) with beautiful mountain views. No pets please! Master suite features breathtaking bath with garden tub/shower and walk-in-closet. Front-loading washer/dryer is included! 2 car garage plus private drive with extra storage space! Easy access to I-15, Bangerter highway, schools, shopping, dining and more!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902714)