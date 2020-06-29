All apartments in Draper
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13453 S Silver Rock Ln

13453 S Silver Rock Ln · (801) 417-5186
Location

13453 S Silver Rock Ln, Draper, UT 84020
Draper Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13453 S Silver Rock Ln · Avail. now

$2,350

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgous Luxury Townhome in Draper! - TO VIEW ALL PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM

Biggest lot; best end-unit in quiet corner of the community; less than 1 year old! Bright and spacious brand-new and super-rare 4 BR, 3 BA with open floor plan! Upgraded vinyl plank flooring and lighting throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinets, upgraded stainless appliances. gas and quartz counter tops. Private balcony off kitchen overlooks private fenced patio featuring no-mow astro-turf (custom biggest backyard in the community!) with beautiful mountain views. No pets please! Master suite features breathtaking bath with garden tub/shower and walk-in-closet. Front-loading washer/dryer is included! 2 car garage plus private drive with extra storage space! Easy access to I-15, Bangerter highway, schools, shopping, dining and more!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13453 S Silver Rock Ln have any available units?
13453 S Silver Rock Ln has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13453 S Silver Rock Ln have?
Some of 13453 S Silver Rock Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13453 S Silver Rock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13453 S Silver Rock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13453 S Silver Rock Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13453 S Silver Rock Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Draper.
Does 13453 S Silver Rock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13453 S Silver Rock Ln offers parking.
Does 13453 S Silver Rock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13453 S Silver Rock Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13453 S Silver Rock Ln have a pool?
No, 13453 S Silver Rock Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13453 S Silver Rock Ln have accessible units?
No, 13453 S Silver Rock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13453 S Silver Rock Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13453 S Silver Rock Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13453 S Silver Rock Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13453 S Silver Rock Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
