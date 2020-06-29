All apartments in Draper
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

11827 S Inauguration Rd

11827 Inauguration Road · No Longer Available
Location

11827 Inauguration Road, Draper, UT 84020
River View

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House- 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 2244 Sq. Ft., Built in 1997 Close to everything!
This Amazing House Includes a Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Family Room, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closets, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED, Fully Fenced Yard, Central A/C, and a 2 Car Garage
You will love this place!

Dogs : Upon Approval
Cats: Upon Approval
Pets Negotiable : Yes
Date Available: 08/14/2020
Security Deposit: $1,880.00
Lease Initiation: $200.00
Cleaning Fee: $200.00

Renters Liability Required

**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**

**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE**
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent

For property to be held security deposit must be received

For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@pmi-utah.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11827 S Inauguration Rd have any available units?
11827 S Inauguration Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Draper, UT.
What amenities does 11827 S Inauguration Rd have?
Some of 11827 S Inauguration Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11827 S Inauguration Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11827 S Inauguration Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11827 S Inauguration Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11827 S Inauguration Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11827 S Inauguration Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11827 S Inauguration Rd offers parking.
Does 11827 S Inauguration Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11827 S Inauguration Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11827 S Inauguration Rd have a pool?
No, 11827 S Inauguration Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11827 S Inauguration Rd have accessible units?
No, 11827 S Inauguration Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11827 S Inauguration Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11827 S Inauguration Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11827 S Inauguration Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11827 S Inauguration Rd has units with air conditioning.
