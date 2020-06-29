11827 S Inauguration Rd

Amenities
House- 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 2244 Sq. Ft., Built in 1997 Close to everything!
This Amazing House Includes a Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Family Room, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closets, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED, Fully Fenced Yard, Central A/C, and a 2 Car Garage
You will love this place!
Dogs : Upon Approval
Cats: Upon Approval
Pets Negotiable : Yes
Date Available: 08/14/2020
Security Deposit: $1,880.00
Lease Initiation: $200.00
Cleaning Fee: $200.00
Renters Liability Required
**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**
**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE**
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent
For property to be held security deposit must be received
For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page
https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@pmi-utah.com