11827 S Inauguration Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

House- 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Approx. 2244 Sq. Ft., Built in 1997 Close to everything!

This Amazing House Includes a Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge, and Oven, Family Room, Ceiling Fans, Walk-In Closets, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED, Fully Fenced Yard, Central A/C, and a 2 Car Garage

You will love this place!



Dogs : Upon Approval

Cats: Upon Approval

Pets Negotiable : Yes

Date Available: 08/14/2020

Security Deposit: $1,880.00

Lease Initiation: $200.00

Cleaning Fee: $200.00



Renters Liability Required



**TENANT TO PAY ALL UTILITIES**



**TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OR APPLY FOR OUR PROPERTY PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE**

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/lehi-homes-for-rent



For property to be held security deposit must be received



For additional questions please visit our " frequently asked questions page

https://www.lehipropertymanagementinc.com/residents or email info.pmi@pmi-utah.com