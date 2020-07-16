823 E 550 S #104

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage gym dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park gym parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Gorgeous 1-Bed, 1-Bath Condos in Easton Park. Great Location and Amenities! - CURRENT INCENTIVE:

$250 OFF first month's base rent - for a limited time only!



ADDITIONAL INFO:

ADDITIONAL INFO:



RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the Following:

• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit Reporting Services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH Payments

Resident Portal Access

Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High-Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal

Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)

ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal

Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)



PARKING:

2 Uncovered Spaces

Additional garage space(s) available for rent



COMMUNITY:

Easton Park is a highly sought-after community located just off 500 East and State Street in American Fork. The 1-bed, 1-bath condo includes two uncovered spaces as part of your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Our gorgeous community offers residents a diverse array of onsite amenities, including a premier fitness center, sports courts, and expansive recreational space. This convenient location allows quick access to I-15, American Fork Canyon, a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants, not to mention, astonishing views of the Wasatch Mountain Range.



Additional Features Located Nearby:

• Spacious 7-acre Recreational Space

• Soccer Fields

• Pickleball and Basketball Courts

• Zip-line

• Pavilions

• Community Shopping

• Playgrounds

• Park

• Dog Park

• Minutes away from the American Fork Shopping Center







