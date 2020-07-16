All apartments in American Fork
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

823 E 550 S #104

823 E 550 S · (385) 236-5514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

823 E 550 S, American Fork, UT 84003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 823 E 550 S #104 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 1-Bed, 1-Bath Condos in Easton Park. Great Location and Amenities! - CURRENT INCENTIVE:
$250 OFF first month's base rent - for a limited time only!

ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the Following:
• Liability Insurance: Available through MAXX PM, or your own provider
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit Reporting Services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH Payments
Resident Portal Access
Maintenance Portal, and 24/hr. Emergency Maintenance Call Line
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High-Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee: $250/animal
Monthly Fee(s): $50/month (0-49 lbs.), $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
2 Uncovered Spaces
Additional garage space(s) available for rent

COMMUNITY:
Easton Park is a highly sought-after community located just off 500 East and State Street in American Fork. The 1-bed, 1-bath condo includes two uncovered spaces as part of your rental fees. Our standard model includes excellent appliances and lighting. Our gorgeous community offers residents a diverse array of onsite amenities, including a premier fitness center, sports courts, and expansive recreational space. This convenient location allows quick access to I-15, American Fork Canyon, a variety of first-rate entertainment, world-class outdoor activities, and delicious restaurants, not to mention, astonishing views of the Wasatch Mountain Range.

Additional Features Located Nearby:
• Spacious 7-acre Recreational Space
• Soccer Fields
• Pickleball and Basketball Courts
• Zip-line
• Pavilions
• Community Shopping
• Playgrounds
• Park
• Dog Park
• Minutes away from the American Fork Shopping Center

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site. ***

(RLNE4542063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

