Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1125 N 1270 E

1125 North 1270 East · (385) 255-0496
Location

1125 North 1270 East, American Fork, UT 84003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1125 N 1270 E · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3126 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge 4 BR backing Private Park - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM

Amazing 4BR 3 BA with rustic log cabin feel and lots of room! Located right on a private park in beautiful neighborhood near the mountains. Just remodeled with brand new carpet, paint, and kitchen appliances. Main floor living features vaulted ceilings throughout, two huge bedrooms, office, family room, and dedicated semi-formal dining with additional kitchen bar. Covered back deck overlooks private yard bordering huge private community park. W/D included on main level next to extra large garage with storage and utility sink. Master suite on main features walk-in-closet, separate shower/garden tub and direct access to covered deck. Basement features two large bedrooms, a huge family room with gas fireplace, and additional bonus room and cold storage. No pets please.

Contact Bryce at Rhomepm.com for showings, questions, and to apply!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 N 1270 E have any available units?
1125 N 1270 E has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1125 N 1270 E have?
Some of 1125 N 1270 E's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 N 1270 E currently offering any rent specials?
1125 N 1270 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 N 1270 E pet-friendly?
No, 1125 N 1270 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in American Fork.
Does 1125 N 1270 E offer parking?
Yes, 1125 N 1270 E offers parking.
Does 1125 N 1270 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 N 1270 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 N 1270 E have a pool?
No, 1125 N 1270 E does not have a pool.
Does 1125 N 1270 E have accessible units?
No, 1125 N 1270 E does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 N 1270 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 N 1270 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 N 1270 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 N 1270 E does not have units with air conditioning.
