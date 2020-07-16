1125 N 1270 E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Huge 4 BR backing Private Park - TO VIEW MORE PROPERTIES, SET UP SHOWINGS OR APPLY, PLEASE VISIT US AT RHOMEPM.COM



Amazing 4BR 3 BA with rustic log cabin feel and lots of room! Located right on a private park in beautiful neighborhood near the mountains. Just remodeled with brand new carpet, paint, and kitchen appliances. Main floor living features vaulted ceilings throughout, two huge bedrooms, office, family room, and dedicated semi-formal dining with additional kitchen bar. Covered back deck overlooks private yard bordering huge private community park. W/D included on main level next to extra large garage with storage and utility sink. Master suite on main features walk-in-closet, separate shower/garden tub and direct access to covered deck. Basement features two large bedrooms, a huge family room with gas fireplace, and additional bonus room and cold storage. No pets please.



Contact Bryce at Rhomepm.com for showings, questions, and to apply!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902691)