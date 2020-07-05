805 Carlton Road

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

All NEW FLOORING! Super cute & move-in ready home features two large bedrooms and open floorplan. Spacious living area with plenty of room. Open kitchen with oversized island with breakfast bar and large eating area.Oversized backyard with board on board fence with steel posts.Recent updates include complete exterior paint in 2016. New Roof 2016, Fence with steel posts,HVAC,dishwasher microwave,disposal and kitchen lighting in 2014. Includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer! Pictures do not reflect new flooring throughout this cute home.