All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 805 Carlton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
805 Carlton Road
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:43 AM

805 Carlton Road

805 Carlton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

805 Carlton Road, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
All NEW FLOORING! Super cute & move-in ready home features two large bedrooms and open floorplan. Spacious living area with plenty of room. Open kitchen with oversized island with breakfast bar and large eating area.Oversized backyard with board on board fence with steel posts.Recent updates include complete exterior paint in 2016. New Roof 2016, Fence with steel posts,HVAC,dishwasher microwave,disposal and kitchen lighting in 2014. Includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer! Pictures do not reflect new flooring throughout this cute home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Carlton Road have any available units?
805 Carlton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 805 Carlton Road have?
Some of 805 Carlton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Carlton Road currently offering any rent specials?
805 Carlton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Carlton Road pet-friendly?
No, 805 Carlton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 805 Carlton Road offer parking?
No, 805 Carlton Road does not offer parking.
Does 805 Carlton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Carlton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Carlton Road have a pool?
No, 805 Carlton Road does not have a pool.
Does 805 Carlton Road have accessible units?
No, 805 Carlton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Carlton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Carlton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Carlton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 Carlton Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District