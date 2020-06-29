All apartments in Wylie
802 Aberdeen Crossing
802 Aberdeen Crossing

802 Aberdeen Xing · No Longer Available
Location

802 Aberdeen Xing, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Newly Built Luxury Townhome for Lease. Ceramic wood look tiled floors downstairs with gorgeous dining accent wall. Kitchen features granite counters, tall cabinets, modern features and stainless steel appliances. Elegant finishes and ceiling fans living and bedrooms. Upstairs carpeted bedrooms. Bathrooms with framed mirrors, modern vanities with granite tops, and custom detailed shower walls. Tons of closet space and a full size utility closet. Gutters and a landscaped yard for excellent curb appeal, and an oversized garage for two cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Aberdeen Crossing have any available units?
802 Aberdeen Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 802 Aberdeen Crossing have?
Some of 802 Aberdeen Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Aberdeen Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
802 Aberdeen Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Aberdeen Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 802 Aberdeen Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 802 Aberdeen Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 802 Aberdeen Crossing offers parking.
Does 802 Aberdeen Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Aberdeen Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Aberdeen Crossing have a pool?
No, 802 Aberdeen Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 802 Aberdeen Crossing have accessible units?
No, 802 Aberdeen Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Aberdeen Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 Aberdeen Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Aberdeen Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Aberdeen Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.

