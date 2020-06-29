All apartments in Wylie
713 Hanceville Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:39 AM

713 Hanceville Way

713 Hanceville Lane · No Longer Available
Location

713 Hanceville Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool table
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool table
We think you will be impressed with the space this home provides! This freshly painted home features an open living concept with 2 living and 2 dining areas and a brand new refrigerator. Full sized utility room, is attached to the kitchen. Downstairs contains a large master with en suite bathroom and walk in closet, and another room with a closet that could be used as a bedroom, craft room, or private office. Upstairs opens unto a large area satisfying your media furniture, pool table, or gaming area needs. Second floor offers 3 additional nice sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Completing the package is a huge backyard with a privacy fence. Home is ready for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Hanceville Way have any available units?
713 Hanceville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 713 Hanceville Way have?
Some of 713 Hanceville Way's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Hanceville Way currently offering any rent specials?
713 Hanceville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Hanceville Way pet-friendly?
No, 713 Hanceville Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 713 Hanceville Way offer parking?
No, 713 Hanceville Way does not offer parking.
Does 713 Hanceville Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Hanceville Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Hanceville Way have a pool?
No, 713 Hanceville Way does not have a pool.
Does 713 Hanceville Way have accessible units?
No, 713 Hanceville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Hanceville Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Hanceville Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Hanceville Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Hanceville Way does not have units with air conditioning.

