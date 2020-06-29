713 Hanceville Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool table

We think you will be impressed with the space this home provides! This freshly painted home features an open living concept with 2 living and 2 dining areas and a brand new refrigerator. Full sized utility room, is attached to the kitchen. Downstairs contains a large master with en suite bathroom and walk in closet, and another room with a closet that could be used as a bedroom, craft room, or private office. Upstairs opens unto a large area satisfying your media furniture, pool table, or gaming area needs. Second floor offers 3 additional nice sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Completing the package is a huge backyard with a privacy fence. Home is ready for viewing.