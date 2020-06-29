713 Hanceville Way

Amenities
We think you will be impressed with the space this home provides! This freshly painted home features an open living concept with 2 living and 2 dining areas and a brand new refrigerator. Full sized utility room, is attached to the kitchen. Downstairs contains a large master with en suite bathroom and walk in closet, and another room with a closet that could be used as a bedroom, craft room, or private office. Upstairs opens unto a large area satisfying your media furniture, pool table, or gaming area needs. Second floor offers 3 additional nice sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Completing the package is a huge backyard with a privacy fence. Home is ready for viewing.