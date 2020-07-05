All apartments in Wylie
710 Chelsea Drive

710 Chelsea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

710 Chelsea Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
The house you have been waiting for, Quality, Amenities, Comfort and Charm. One story and almost like new home with ceiling fans in every room, sprinkler front and back, alarm system, gorgeous and private backyard with an amazing covered flag stone patio with ceiling fans. Enjoy all the all new amenities since 2011, A new AC, B&B fence, new roof, paint all throughout interior and exterior, all floors, windows in master, new water heater, a new garage door opener, door handles and exterior lights. Surrounded by beautiful parks and best schools. An opportunity you can't afford to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

