710 Chelsea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

The house you have been waiting for, Quality, Amenities, Comfort and Charm. One story and almost like new home with ceiling fans in every room, sprinkler front and back, alarm system, gorgeous and private backyard with an amazing covered flag stone patio with ceiling fans. Enjoy all the all new amenities since 2011, A new AC, B&B fence, new roof, paint all throughout interior and exterior, all floors, windows in master, new water heater, a new garage door opener, door handles and exterior lights. Surrounded by beautiful parks and best schools. An opportunity you can't afford to miss!