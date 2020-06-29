All apartments in Wylie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6631 Crestmoor Lane

6631 Crestmoor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6631 Crestmoor Ln, Wylie, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous large corner lot home. 5 bedroom home that also comes with an office. Amazing Kitchen with granite counter tops and double ovens. Home has a gas cooktop and decorative lighting, butlers pantry. Master bedroom has a large bathroom with dual sinks and ample counterspace. Secondary living area located upstairs which can also be used as a game room. Built in desk area in hallway is great for work space. This lovely home has a Large back yard and covered patio.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 Crestmoor Lane have any available units?
6631 Crestmoor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 6631 Crestmoor Lane have?
Some of 6631 Crestmoor Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6631 Crestmoor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6631 Crestmoor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 Crestmoor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6631 Crestmoor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6631 Crestmoor Lane offer parking?
No, 6631 Crestmoor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6631 Crestmoor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6631 Crestmoor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 Crestmoor Lane have a pool?
No, 6631 Crestmoor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6631 Crestmoor Lane have accessible units?
No, 6631 Crestmoor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 Crestmoor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6631 Crestmoor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6631 Crestmoor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6631 Crestmoor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

