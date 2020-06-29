6631 Crestmoor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous large corner lot home. 5 bedroom home that also comes with an office. Amazing Kitchen with granite counter tops and double ovens. Home has a gas cooktop and decorative lighting, butlers pantry. Master bedroom has a large bathroom with dual sinks and ample counterspace. Secondary living area located upstairs which can also be used as a game room. Built in desk area in hallway is great for work space. This lovely home has a Large back yard and covered patio.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.