Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home with walking distance to elementary, parks & trails! Neutral paint & flooring throughout

Functionally styled kitchen with lots of counter space opens to spacious nook & family friendly den. Downstairs Master is split & offers a huge bath with great storage & walk-in closet. Upstairs has a huge game room that is centrally located for ease of use & entertaining. The large fenced backyard is perfect for playtime.