504 N Winding Oaks Dr

3 bedrooms 2 baths with garage. Property has a private dining room with a separate eat-in area in the kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Nice white cabinets in kitchen with separate pantry. Nice laundry room with washer and dryer included. Small freezer in the garage. Wood floors throughout the house. Wood burning fireplace in the living area. Master bath has separate shower and bathtub. Nice fenced it back yard.