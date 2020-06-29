3 bedrooms 2 baths with garage. Property has a private dining room with a separate eat-in area in the kitchen. Granite countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Nice white cabinets in kitchen with separate pantry. Nice laundry room with washer and dryer included. Small freezer in the garage. Wood floors throughout the house. Wood burning fireplace in the living area. Master bath has separate shower and bathtub. Nice fenced it back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 N Winding Oaks Dr have any available units?
504 N Winding Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 504 N Winding Oaks Dr have?
Some of 504 N Winding Oaks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 N Winding Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
504 N Winding Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 N Winding Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 N Winding Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 504 N Winding Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 504 N Winding Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 504 N Winding Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 N Winding Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 N Winding Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 504 N Winding Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 504 N Winding Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 504 N Winding Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 504 N Winding Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 N Winding Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 N Winding Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 N Winding Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
