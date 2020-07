Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage carpet

Very very fresh! New paint new carpet beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath, two story home in excellent school district washer, dryer and refrigerator included, move-in ready for immediate occupancy. Open concept kitchen with large window and lots of light looking out toward living area with wood burning fireplace. Nice large backyard with towering trees and extra storage unit.