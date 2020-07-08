437 Da Vinci Lane

Amenities
Move-In READY!! This Altura Built Home sits on a Dead End street next to a tree line. HARD TO FIND LOT! No HOA! Beautiful Updates Galore! Open Floorplan Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Custom Shaker Wood Cabinets, & Island. Master Bath features Upgraded Tile an Bronze Fictures, Framed Mirrors, Oversized Shower and Garden Tub with Mosaic Tile Details. Will go Fast! $20 Filter Program Required Monthly. Nearby Downtown Wylie for Family Events. Close to Wylie Library, Parks, and Restaurants!