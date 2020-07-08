All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 437 Da Vinci Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
437 Da Vinci Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:58 AM

437 Da Vinci Lane

437 Da Vinci Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

437 Da Vinci Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-In READY!! This Altura Built Home sits on a Dead End street next to a tree line. HARD TO FIND LOT! No HOA! Beautiful Updates Galore! Open Floorplan Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Custom Shaker Wood Cabinets, & Island. Master Bath features Upgraded Tile an Bronze Fictures, Framed Mirrors, Oversized Shower and Garden Tub with Mosaic Tile Details. Will go Fast! $20 Filter Program Required Monthly. Nearby Downtown Wylie for Family Events. Close to Wylie Library, Parks, and Restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 Da Vinci Lane have any available units?
437 Da Vinci Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 437 Da Vinci Lane have?
Some of 437 Da Vinci Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 Da Vinci Lane currently offering any rent specials?
437 Da Vinci Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 Da Vinci Lane pet-friendly?
No, 437 Da Vinci Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 437 Da Vinci Lane offer parking?
Yes, 437 Da Vinci Lane offers parking.
Does 437 Da Vinci Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 Da Vinci Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 Da Vinci Lane have a pool?
No, 437 Da Vinci Lane does not have a pool.
Does 437 Da Vinci Lane have accessible units?
No, 437 Da Vinci Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 437 Da Vinci Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 437 Da Vinci Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 437 Da Vinci Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 Da Vinci Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District