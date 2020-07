Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable four bedroom home in the heart of Wylie. Home offers large spacious bedrooms, open concept living, granite counter tops, gorgeous flooring, outdoor covered patio and built in kitchen area and plenty of storage. (Fridge or washer & dryer do not come with property. Pets are considered on a case by case basis and would require if accepted a non refundable pet deposit, 2 year lease minimum required by landlord) Can apply at www.go4rent.com